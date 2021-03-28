Solar Opposites Lessonalyzer: How it works and where to find the website

The second season of Solar Opposites was recently released. Pic credit: Hulu

Premiering on March 26 was the second season of the Hulu series Solar Opposites. This “out of this world” series is created by one-half of the writing duo behind Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland, and Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Mike McMahan.

The animated show “centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding homeworld only to crash land into a move-in-ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome.”

Season 2 takes Solar Opposites to a new level with many fans expressing that it is the funniest the show has ever been — and that’s saying a lot, given that Season 1 has been noted as Hulu’s most watched title.

Most recently, a website has been circulating called Solar Opposites Lessonalyzer. Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is the Solar Opposites Lessonalyzer?

The Solar Opposites Lessonalyzer is an interactive website that randomizes different life lessons. It comes off as a play on the show’s plot as at the end of each 30-minute episode, the group of aliens always learn a valuable (and oftentimes comedic) lesson.

The website is very simple and straightforward. On the front webpage, it reads “this site designed by the Solar Opposites” under a picture of the characters. Emulating the early-2000s website aesthetic, the Lessonalyzer has many moving parts and a very-fitting space background.

The Lessonalyzer also has some cool show-related references littered throughout the homepage. Towards the top, it reads, “Welcome to our web-site” and has a “private link” segment on the top left. Clicking on it loads half of a picture of the infant alien Pupa.

Flashing on the left side is also a fake ad that reads, “Buy Korvo’s car” and towards the bottom has a “420 Bad Gateway” notice, claiming that the website is overcrowded and that they are now accepting “Pupa coin” — a fictionalized currency.

Clicking on the terms and services link and policies at the tail-end of the page confirms that the website is safe and functional, and managed by Hulu.

What are some of the Solar Opposite lessons?

The lessons given on the page are very comedic and hardly helpful, for most adults. There also appears to be an endless supply as the lesson number changes each time you click on the blue screen that generates the lessons. Personally, the highest number I generated after four tries was #169.

On Friday, one fan tweeted their generated lesson. Their lesson was, “Thaw a turkey before you put it in a deep fryer” — that can come in handy during the holiday season! However, they wrote, “I’m a vegetarian but thanks anyway!”

Learn a Lesson with the Lessonalyzer. https://t.co/xJlvwHHWzj

I’m a vegetarian but thanks anyway! 😂 #SolarOpposites pic.twitter.com/2eFYadc45a — Morgan Pohl (@mojopotaku) March 26, 2021

Other lessons include: “Your parents were once hot. Food for thought,” “Don’t cry over spilled milk, you baby,” and “If you’re in line to vote before the poll closes, stay in line!”

It’s a perfect mixture of mindless humor and reality — much like the acclaimed series. But proceed with warning as lesson #65 reads, “Don’t take advice from cartoon aliens.”

The website can be found here.

Solar Opposites is currently streaming on Hulu.