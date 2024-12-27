Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ian gets Tessa, Nick finds more, and preemptions

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease that more drama and conflict are on the way.

New Year’s Eve will bring toasts and surprises, but panic and fear will also be on the horizon.

Relationships are struggling, but the people of Genoa City have no idea what’s happening in their small town.

Ian (Ray Wise) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk) have been slinking around town in a plot to exact revenge on those who wronged them.

Despite a fresh start with the new year, not everything will be left in 2024.

With New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day falling mid-week, the week for Y&R viewers will be short. New episodes won’t be on Tuesday and Wednesday, making it a three-episode week.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Young and the Restless.

Tessa falls into Ian’s arms

Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) has crossed paths with Ian before, but when she does on New Year’s Eve, it seems he has her right where he wants her.

She appears to be suffering from a medical emergency, possibly the result of being drugged, and ends up falling right into Ian’s arms after expressing that she can’t breathe.

Losing Tessa would hurt Mariah (Camryn Grimes) more than anything, and that’s precisely what Ian wants.

However, by the end of the week, Victor (Eric Braeden) warns Ian.

Nick has everyone worried

Sharon (Sharon Case) has been blamed for Heather’s (Vail Bloom) death, but Nick (Joshua Morrow) knows she didn’t do it.

Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) worry about their son and his desire to be there for Sharon as Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) lashes out.

Toward the end of the week, Nick makes a shocking discovery. Will he find answers about Sharon and what happened?

More Genoa City tidbits

With Ian slinking around town, Jordan isn’t very far. Next week, she will set her sights on a new target. Who will be the next one the crazy aunt wants to take down?

Meanwhile, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) is trying to avoid being involved with Adam (Mark Grossman) again. However, he is making it difficult, and Victor complicates things further by suggesting they all live together on the Newman compound.

Cricket (Lauralee Bell) is in for a New Year’s Eve surprise that will add to the magic of the night.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.