Who killed Heather on Young and the Restless?

The Young and the Restless finally revealed what fans have known for months.

Sharon (Sharon Case) did not kill Heather (Vail Bloom).

With some help from Alan (Christopher Cousins), Sharon unlocked a memory from the night Heather died.

Not only did Sharon recall a glove on her shoulder, but she remembered passing out on the couch and hearing Heather scream.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and Nick (Josh Morrow) watched as they all learned Sharon was not Heather’s killer.

It now begs the question of who killed Heather if it wasn’t Sharon.

Who killed Heather?

This may seem like a ridiculous question to some Y&R fans because the obvious answer is Ian (Ray Wise) or Jordan (Colleen Zenk). The two evil villains are slinking around town in an attempt to cause mass destruction for the Newman family.

Jordan and Ian partnered up after discovering their connection to Genoa City through having lost their family members, Claire (Hayley Erin) and Mariah (Camryn Grimes), to the Newmans.

It’s a safe bet that Jordan did the killing, as she seems to be doing all the dirty work. Then again, Ian has a vendetta against Sharon, so this would fit in with his master plan.

However, this is a soap, and anything is possible. The writers could be setting the stage to reveal someone Y&R viewers never thought of as the killer. That’s pretty unlikely but not out of the realm of possibility.

What’s next for Sharon on Y&R?

Even though she didn’t kill Heather, Sharon’s troubles are far from over. Besides Ian being back in town, which she is in the dark about, she still tried to poison Daniel (Michael Graziadei).

Sharon will have to face the music for that. We all know Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has made it her number one mission to ensure Sharon pays. Considering Sharon’s medication was messed with, Phyllis probably won’t get her wish.

There are definitely more layers to this story, and with the holidays looming, fans should be prepared for some jaw-dropping moments. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Y&R head executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith teased an “explosive” end to the year.

The Young and the Restless spoilers also reveal that Ian takes a drastic measure that will undoubtedly impact the Sharon and Phyllis storyline.

Only a few episodes remain in the year, so be sure to keep watching to see what happens now that Sharon knows she’s not a killer.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.