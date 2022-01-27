Will Days of our Lives be on during the Winter Olympics?

It’s time for the Winter Olympics in Beijing, which means schedule changes for Days. Pic credit: NBC

The Winter Olympics in Beijing kicks off next week, with Days of our Lives fans wondering about new episodes.

Last summer, the hit NBC soap opera was preempted for over two weeks when the Summer Olympics aired in Tokyo. Days fans were left with two major cliffhangers leading into the hiatus.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) kidnapped Ciara (Victoria Konefal) as she was getting ready to marry Theo (Cameron Johnson). EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) learning Sami (Alison Sweeney) cheated on him with Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) was a big cliffhanger too.

Life in Salem has changed quite a bit since last summer, and the daytime drama has new stories keeping fans glued to their TV each week. That’s why the Winter Olympics have them wondering if the show will be preempted again.

Will Days of our Lives air during the Winter Olympics?

February sweeps usually mean a month full of twists, turns, and jaw-dropping moments. Days of our Lives viewers can always expect big things to happen during a sweeps month.

Unfortunately, February 2022 will not be a month of revelations for Days fans, and the soap opera will be preempted because of NBC’s coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Days of our Lives will be on hiatus from Friday, February 4, to Monday, February 21. Less than 10 new episodes of the hit soap opera will air for sweeps months.

There is an upside to the lengthy hiatus. The writers will be filling the episodes leading up to the preemptions and right after with lots of juicy entertainment.

What can fans expect ahead of Winter Olympic hiatus?

Several storylines are likely to ramp up as Days prepares viewers for two weeks of no new episodes.

This week, Paulina’s (Jackée Harry) abusive ex shows in Salem, and Lani (Sal Stowers) discovers them fighting. The fallout of this family reunion will be anything but pretty.

The devil is still wreaking havoc on Salem in the form of Johnny (Carson Boatman). JoDevil’s current targets are Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus), so expect trouble in paradise for those two.

Other storylines for fans to watch ahead of the hiatus include what’s next for Abigail (Marci Miller) and Steve (Stephen Nichols). Plus, Rafe (Galen Gering) being framed, EJ’s future in prison, and Craig’s (Kevin Spirtas) secret are hot stories too.

The 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing means no Days of our Lives for two weeks. Beyond Salem on Peacock is a great way to pass the time until the soap opera returns for those missing Days during its hiatus.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.