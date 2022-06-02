Why isn’t Days of our Lives on and when will it return?

It was a short week for Days fans. Pic credit: NBC

Why isn’t Days of our Lives on today, and when will it return? That’s the question on Days fans’ minds as they prepared to tune in for a new episode only to learn the NBC soap opera was not on.

As May sweeps come to an end, Days viewers were dealt a bit of a blow this week. The hit daytime drama is missing from NBC airwaves for the second time this week alone.

Days of our Lives was preempted on Monday, May 30, for the Memorial Day holiday for the network to air special coverage of the French Open. Now the show isn’t airing again, and fans want to know what’s up with their favorite soap opera.

Why isn’t Days of our Lives on today, and when will it return?

This week was an extremely short week for Days. The show only aired two brand-new episodes, which is a far cry from the normal five new episodes a week.

The reason for only two new episodes airing has to do with the French Open. NBC has opted for three days of covering the annual event, which means regular programming is preempted.

Days of our Lives is preempted today, June 2, and tomorrow Friday, June 3, for the French Open, with new episodes of the show returning on Monday, June 6.

What can Days fans expect when the show returns with new episodes?

After months of the devil storyline taking over Salem, the evil forces are finally gone. However, the fallout of the devil drama will continue to plague the town for months to come.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) finds herself torn between twins Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) thanks to the actions of the devil. Belle (Martha Madison) and Shawn’s (Brandon Beemer) marriage has imploded due to Jan (Heather Lindell) being pregnant, which is another result of the devil’s chaos.

Get our Days of our Lives newsletter!

Days of our Lives spoilers tease Belle grows closer with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel), even though their hearts still belong to other people. Meanwhile, Lani (Sal Stowers) struggles to keep the secret that she killed TR (William Christian), not Paulina (Jackée Harry).

There’s also Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) plot to destroy Sonny (Zach Tinker), Chad (Billy Flynn), Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), and Brady (Eric Martsolf) for the part they played in destroying his happiness. Leo also wants revenge for his friend Gwen (Emily O’Brien) too.

Summer is here, and things are heating up in Salem once the show returns from a very brief hiatus.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.