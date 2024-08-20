Jensen Ackles is best known for playing Dean Winchester on Supernatural for over 15 years.

However, Days of our Lives fans know him from his early acting work on the hit Peacock soap.

In fact, even though Jensen has built a super successful career in primetime, many fans still remember him from Days.

It’s been nearly 25 years since Jensen was on the show, but he will forever be remembered as part of the Salem supercouple no one saw coming.

There’s even been speculation that the actor will return to daytime drama, but more on that later.

Now, let’s have a little refresher on the character played during his time in Salem.

Who did Jensen Ackles play on Days of our Lives?

Jensen originated the role of young adult Eric Brady in 1997 at age 19. During his time as Eric, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) was introduced, and Ericole was born.

The chemistry between the two actors was off the charts. Jensen didn’t just get mad props for the romance storylines but also for portraying Eric as the nice twin to Hurricane Sami (Alison Sweeney) and her scheming ways.

While playing Eric, Jensen earned the Best Male Newcomer Award from Soap Opera Digest and Daytime Emmy Nominations for Younger Actor in 1999 and 200.

Jensen opted to leave Days of our Lives when his contract was up in 2000. Eric was off-screen for 12 years before Greg Vaughan stepped into the role.

Greg has played Eric on and off for years, most recently wrapping up his latest stint as Eric and Nicole finally got their happily ever after. Well, for now, at least.

Will Jensen Ackles ever return to Days?

We aren’t sure how the rumor that Jensen may be coming back to Days of our Lives started, but it isn’t happening. Jensen continues to be booked and busy in primetime.

When Supernatural ended, Jensen went on to star in Big Sky, The Winchesters, Tracker, and The Boys. This summer, it was announced that Jensen would headline the new Amazon drama Countdown.

Aside from being super busy, Jensen has never indicated that he was interested in returning to Days. The actor often speaks about his time on the show and has nothing but love for it.

Plus, Greg has made Eric his role, so if, by some chance, Jensen was to return, it would need to be in a new role.

