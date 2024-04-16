It’s almost the end of the road for Arianne Zucker as Nicole on Days of our Lives.

The actress has played Nicole for over 25 years on the hit Peacock soap.

Arianne originated the role back in 1998, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Sadly, news broke earlier this year that Arianne was no longer with Days.

This came after it was revealed Arianne filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Days of our Lives executive producer Ken Corday and former executive producer Albert Alarr.

Now that a couple of months have passed, Days fans can’t help but wonder when Arianne will air her final episode as Nicole.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

When is Arianne Zucker leaving as Nicole on Days of our Lives?

Arianne shared during her live press conference about the lawsuit that her contract with Days of Our Lives ended at the beginning of this year. Although she didn’t reveal if or when she wrapped up filming on the hit Peacock soap, she did admit she had exited the show.

Based on the time frame, Arianne will likely be on-screen as Nicole until July or August. It all depends on when she filmed her last episode.

Days has a very advanced filming schedule, shooting episodes six to eight months in advance. There’s a chance the exit will happen amid July sweeps, which would be the perfect time for the baby switch story to wrap up.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, insiders have spilled that Arianne was still around to film the scenes where Nicole learns Jude is really her son, exposing Sloan (Jessica Serfaty).

Arianne’s exit as Nicole will be here before we know it, which has fans buzzing about one hot topic surrounding the character.

Will Nicole be recast on Days?

Having Arianne leave as Nicole also raises the question of whether the character will be recast. It would be hard to imagine another actress in the role of Nicole, but it is the soap world, and that happens all the time.

Unfortunately for fans, the character may be recast sooner rather than later. The baby switch being exposed certainly winds down one story for Nicole and gives the perfect opportunity to write her out.

Nicole could leave town with Jude only to return later with a new face. Then again, Nicole could be recast immediately because there is also Holly (Ashley Puzemis) to consider.

Would Nicole really leave her teen daughter alone in Salem after everything she has been through?

Perhaps Eric (Greg Vaughan) would take in Holly to allow Nicole time to bond with Jude.

Only time will tell. We do know that Arianne Zucker is leaving as Nicole, and there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.