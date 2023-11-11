The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Nikki die?

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that next week could be do or die for a Genoa City resident.

Everything surrounding the Newman family has been chaotic over the last several weeks, and the preview video reveals that won’t stop anytime soon.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has dealt with everything, including Victor (Eric Braeden) and his kids’ shenanigans.

Spoilers teased that Nikki would be taking a trip, but it seems that her doubts before leaving are valid.

And, after learning more about Claire (Hayley Erin), everything becomes clearer.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Young and the Restless.

Claire cooks up a plan

The mystery surrounding Claire has been keeping viewers on their toes. She wasn’t hired as Nikki’s assistant by accident, but things are starting to make sense now.

She is on a mission from her aunt, which coincides with Nikki’s trip to see her sister.

The Young and the Restless preview video opens up with Claire and Nikki talking on the couch.

Nikki encourages her to care for her aunt as she knows how important she is to her. Claire then says there’s more, and the scene flips to Nikki and Victor talking on the same couch.

Victor talks Nikki into going to see her sister

Nikki wasn’t sure she should visit her sister, but Victor did a good job convincing her she needed the time away.

It’s been a whirlwind couple of weeks for the Newman family, and some time with her sister could be just what she needed.

Despite her reservations, Nikki takes the trip. No one is any wiser, which makes it the perfect time for Claire to strike.

Will Nikki survive?

A clip of the scene in The Young and the Restless preview video shows a scared Nikki trying to get the phone to work in an unfamiliar home.

As she frantically tries to call out, Claire emerges from the shadow and lunges at her with a syringe. She sticks Nikki in the neck with it before the video fades away.

How long will Claire be able to keep Nikki without her family realizing anything is going on? Could this be the end of Nikki?

As November sweeps continue to wreck things in Genoa City, Nikki’s situation could be more dire than anyone realizes.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.