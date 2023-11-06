The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Chance survive?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap tease tragedy strikes Genoa City this week.

Not only that, but the crisis brings out a confession that Y&R fans saw coming a mile away.

A previous promo video for the daytime drama showed Nina (Tricia Cast) getting a phone call that something happened to Chance (Conner Floyd).

The latest preview reveals the hunky cop was shot.

It’s a story that has been done before, so there will be a sense of déjà vu.

This time around, though, it’s a different Chance, and other players are involved.

Will Chance survive on Y&R?

In the new footage, Nina reveals to Christine (Lauralee Bell) that Chance has been shot before she races off to the hospital. Nina rushes into Chance’s hospital room to find her son lying there with his eyes closed.

A flip of the scene has Nina crying her eyes out while holding onto Chance’s hand. There’s a voiceover of Nina saying, “I just want him to open his eyes.”

Nina isn’t the only one who pleads with Chance to wake up or sits vigilantly by his side.

Summer comes clean

Later, a tear-filled Summer (Allison Lanier) holds Chance’s hand as she spills her guts about how she feels. Summer has been harboring feelings for Chance ever since he was there for her during the whole Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) faking her death thing.

In true soap fashion, just as Summer admits she can’t bear to lose him, Sharon (Sharon Case) walks in. Sharon has suspected that Summer was trying to hone in on her man, and now it’s been confirmed.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Sharon and Summer have a hospital showdown after the confession. These two face off over Chance, which is the last thing he or Nina needs at the moment.

Y&R fans will have to keep watching to find out what happened to Chance and if he will survive. Considering the love triangle story happening, it’s a safe bet Chance will wake up soon.

Other things happening this week on the CBS soap include Victor (Eric Braeden) playing more games with his children, causing a rift in his marriage to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Danny (Michael Damian) is also forced to referee another heated fight between Christine and Phyllis, while Nate (Sean Dominic) gets confronted by an angry Devon (Bryton James).

What do you think of the emerging love triangle between Sharon, Chance, and Summer?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.