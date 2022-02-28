The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor unleashes his wrath on Ashland

Victor has had enough of Ashland and his lies on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS daytime drama tease the showdown fans have been waiting for is here.

From the moment he arrived in Genoa City, Ashland (Robert Newman) has been playing the Newman family. Y&R fans suspected from the get-go Ashland was faking his cancer just to worm his way into Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) heart and gain access to Newman Enterprises.

The walls are finally closing in on Ashland, and he will soon pay for his deception, especially if Victor (Eric Braeden) has anything to say about it.

Ashland plays coy

One preview video for the soap opera featured Victor confronting Ashland. Thanks to the latest promo video CBS dropped fans have a sneak peek at the long-awaited showdown between the two business moguls.

Now that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) has finally given Victor proof Ashland lied about his cancer, Victor wages war on his son-in-law. Victor walks into Ashland’s office and declares he’s done playing games.

Ashland plays coy when Victor walks in to confront him, acting like he has no idea what Victor is talking about. The move only makes Victor angrier.

Victor unleashes his fury on Ashland

After Ashland acts as though he did nothing wrong, Victor reveals that he knows Ashland never had cancer. While Ashland stays quiet for once, the ruthless side of Victor comes out in full force.

The mustache loses it as he screams at Ashland for what he has done to Victor’s company and his daughter. Victor makes it clear no one uses his family as a pawn in a scheme and gets away with it.

No one crosses Victor Newman and gets away with it. That means Ashland’s in for a rude awakening.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victoria makes a tough choice this week that has Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) questioning her daughter’s decision-making skills. Plus, Victor tests Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) loyalty when he enlists him to help with taking down Ashland.

Will Victoria really side with Ashland against her family again? What will Victor do next to seek revenge on Ashland? How will Ashland retaliate to protect his company and reputation?

These questions and more will be answered this week on hit daytime drama. It’s a must-see week that will leave Y&R viewers talking for months to come.

Who do you think will come out on top in the Ashland versus Victor war?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.