The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor demands Nate help him and Victoria vows to fight her father

Victoria and Ashland plot their next move. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that battle lines are drawn between Ashland (Robert Newman) and Victor (Eric Braeden).

It’s another tense week for the Newman family, thanks to Ashland’s lie that he had cancer when he’s been healthy as a horse all along. Victor, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Adam (Mark Grossman), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) know the truth about Ashland.

However, Victoria remains in the dark because Victor was certain Ashland would leave town as the mustache demanded. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Ashland ignores Victor’s ultimatum and makes a risky move.

The latest promo video for Y&R gives fans a glimpse of what that move is and Victor’s next scheme too.

Nate learns the truth about Ashland

There’s no question Ashland and Nate’s (Sean Dominic) friendship was a surprise to the good doc. This week, Nate learns their friendship was not as real as he believed.

Victor summons Nate to his office at Newman Media. Once there, Victor lets Nate know that Ashland is a complete fraud spilling the truth about Ashland’s fake illness.

That’s not all Victor tells Nate. The mustache demands that Nate help the Newman family prevent Ashland from doing more damage to Victoria. Nate’s left speechless at all the truth bombs dropped in his lap.

Victor unleashes her fury at Victor

Meanwhile, Victoria informs her husband that she intends to fight her father at Newman-Locke. Yes, Victoria is her father’s daughter, and she plans to prove just that to him.

Always the voice of reason, Nikki expresses her concern to Victor regarding his war with Ashland. Nikki worries things are going to end badly for their family.

It turns out Nikki has a right to be worried.

Later, an enraged Victoria shows up at Victor’s office to let him have it. Victoria informs her father he has crossed the line this time. She screams at her father, “there’s no coming back from this.”

The preview cuts off there, leaving Y&R fans wondering what will happen next.

One thing is for sure. Battle lines have been drawn in the war between Victor and Ashland.

Since neither of these two business moguls will back down, it’s a safe bet this story is far from over.

Ashland has acquired quite a few enemies in the short time he’s been in Genoa City, and the list keeps growing. Could the hit daytime drama be setting the stage for a good old-fashioned whodunnit murder mystery with Ashland as the victim?

It’s another must-see week of the CBS soap opera! Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.