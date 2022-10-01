The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer and Kyle’s party chaos and Devon makes an offer

Summer and Kyle get an unexpected visitor at their vowel renewal. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal things are shaking up in Genoa City as the past comes back to haunt many people.

A happy occasion gets derailed while a new job offer comes to light and old flames have a not-so-happy reunion on the hit CBS soap opera.

It’s been more of the same with Y&R for a while, with the focus on Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) plotting to ruin Diane (Susan Walters).

That story has taken a turn with the arrival of Tucker (Trevor St. John), who makes a grand entrance to announce his arrival.

The good news is that new stories are emerging.

Thanks to the latest preview video for the CBS show, fans get a glimpse of some of these stories.

Kyle and Summer’s vowel renewal interrupted

This week viewers saw Summer (Allison Lanier) and Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) vowel renewal begin. An adorable Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) walked Summer down the aisle to his waiting father.

In the promo footage, a helicopter interrupts the festivities just as the happy couple seals their I do’s with a kiss. The cheers and applause turn to confusion as the wind picks up, causing havoc on the event.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although who is behind the moment isn’t revealed, all bets are on Tucker. After all, Tucker warned Diane that the timing was perfect to reveal himself to the Abbott family.

Noah and Esther are left shocked

The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Devon (Bryton James) makes a new hire at Chancellor-Winters. Esther (Kate Linder) is the one who gets a very unexpected job offer from Devon.

As for why Devon wants to bring Esther on board, that remains to be seen. What Y&R fans do know is that when it comes to business, Devon always has his reasons.

There’s also speculation that Devon will offer Tucker a job too, but Tucker just might have other plans for Chancellor-Winters.

Noah (Rory Gibson) gets a shocking surprise when he runs into Audra (Zuleyka Silver) at his nightclub. The preview video features an awkward moment that also includes Allie (Kelsey Wang).

Audra reveals it’s been a long time since she and Noah saw each other. From the look on Noah’s face, it appears Audra will be the ex that left Noah broken-hearted in London.

There’s a lot going down in Genoa City. Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.