The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sally and Adam ignore Victor’s warning

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that a father’s attempt to squash his son’s romance has the opposite effect, leading to a heated hook up.

Just when it appears there can’t be any more drama brewing in the Newman family, a new fight emerges. Oh yes, a son doesn’t adhere to his father’s warning causing some serious trouble.

Victor has a message for Sally

The latest Y&R promo video features Victor (Eric Braeden) having a sit down with Sally (Courtney Hope) at the Newman Ranch. After all the commotion Sally and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) caused at the Neman Media launch party, Victor doesn’t want Sally around Adam.

It has taken Adam a long time to turn his life around. Victor has no intentions of letting Sally messing things up with her scheming ways. The mustache warns the fiery redhead she better not use his son to revive her troubled career.

Adam walks in just in time to hear Victor issue the warning, remarking he must have missed a memo about the meeting.

Sally sulks and Adam makes a move

Later at Society, Sally takes Victor’s warning to heart while sulking and drinking her troubles away. Sally talking to herself, says, “well, Adam, it could have been fun.”

What Sally doesn’t know is Adam isn’t one to let his father meddle in his life. In true Adam fashion, he does the exact opposite of what Victor wants him to do.

Adam seeks out Sally to let her know Victor has made his point, and now he has one to make too. At the party, Adam used words and logic to pull away from Sally. This time around, he goes all in by planting a passionate kiss on Sally at Society.

Their second kiss is quite different from the one in private in a hotel room. Fans can expect the public display of affection to have a ripple effect through Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sally and Adam rethink their relationship. Adam pumped the breaks on the burgeoning romance because of his toxic ways. Now all signs point to the two troublemakers taking their relationship from professional to personal.

No doubt the romance will get heated just in time for Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to come back to town and blow up Adam’s life again.

Sally won’t be the only one who gets a warning from the Newman family. The Y&R preview video shows Victoria (Amelia Heinle) informing Ashland (Richard Burgi) that Billy (Jason Thompson) won’t stop looking for any skeletons in Ashland’s closet.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.