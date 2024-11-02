The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis taunts Sharon, Victor’s grand gesture, and Billy wants peace

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that the hit CBS soap will have fans feeling nostalgic as the show hits 13,000 episodes.

In honor of the special occasion, Y&R rebuilt the original Newman family home, which Sharon (Sharon Case) burned down over a decade ago.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Eric Braeden (Victor) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) were brought to tears when seeing the set for the first time.

The latest preview video gives The Young and the Restless fans a look at Victor taking a blindfolded Nikki to the home.

It’s just a glimpse, but it’s enough to have us tearing up a bit as Nikki is shocked by the gesture, while Victor is very pleased with himself.

Phyllis freaks out Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) sends Sharon scrambling. Well, she does more than that as Phyllis relishes in taunting Sharon about Heather’s (Vail Bloom) death.

Phyllis doesn’t hold back, letting Sharon know she has her number. While Daniel (Michael Graziadei) watches from afar, Phyllis pushes Sharon too far when she claims to have proof of Sharon’s crimes.

Even though Sharon hits back at Phyllis, it’s easy to see that she’s rattled. Now that November sweeps have arrived, Y&R fans can expect more twists and turns from this storyline.

However, we shouldn’t count on the killer being revealed just yet. It’s a safe bet the daytime drama will drag that out until February sweeps.

Billy wants forgiveness

Billy (Jason Thompson) has been doing things his way for weeks, but that has ended. Lily (Christel Khalil) fills Jill (Jess Walton) in on Billy’s latest shenanigans, getting Jill riled up.

In the preview video, Billy crawls back to Lily to beg for forgiveness. However, we all, even Lily, know this isn’t a move of his own doing. Jill is headed to Genoa City soon and demands that her son fix things with Lily before she arrives.

The look on Lily’s face is priceless. Lily has been screwed over by Billy, Victor, and Nikki recently, and she’s done with having people walk all over her. One thing is for sure: Lily isn’t going to make things easy for Billy, and we can’t wait to see her put him in his place.

The Young and the Restless airs on weekdays on CBS.