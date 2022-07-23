The Young and the Restless spoilers: Phyllis in the hot seat, Victoria fights, and Chance’s mystery phone call

Phyllis must answer to her daughter on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the drama is heating up in Genoa City with danger looming and warnings issued.

As July sweeps wind down, the hit CBS soap opera will have fans talking for weeks after the month comes to a close.

There’s speculation that an unexpected death will lead to a cover-up and lies spreading all over town. Plus, a daughter gets to the heart of her mother’s not-so-nice motives.

Yes, Y&R remains focused on the climax of the Ashland (Robert Newman) story and also on the taking down Diane (Susan Walters) drama.

It’s no surprise, as those two storylines have been front and center all month long.

Thanks to the latest promo video dropped by CBS, fans have a better idea of what’s next for these two pivotal storylines.

Summer gets real with Phyllis

When Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) expresses interest in working for Marchetti, alarm bells go off for Summer (Allison Lanier). After all, Kyle (Michael Mealor) did just give Diane a job at the company.

The sudden interest comes after Phyllis has joined forces with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to rid Genoa City of Diane.

Summer puts her mom in the hot seat, hoping to get to the truth. Phyllis likely won’t reveal the real reason to her daughter. She may instead use the excuse that Lily (Christel Khalil) wants to buy The Grand Phoenix.

Chance and Victoria are on edge

This week ended on a cliffhanger with Ashland showing up at Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) house freaking her out. Then Nick (Joshua Morrow) is shown walking up to her front door.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick gets a shock after things get ugly between Victoria and Ashland. Thanks to the preview video, Y&R fans know that Victoria argues with Ashland to get him to leave.

However, Ashland has no intention of leaving but rather doing what he came to do quickly.

Ironically enough, Chance (Conner Floyd) gets a phone call while at Crimson Lights that involves an accident. Sharon (Sharon Case) listens in with a worried look on her face.

It’s a safe bet the mysterious phone call that has everything to do with what happens at Victoria’s house. Chance, though most likely, won’t get the truth as spoilers also tease Victor (Eric Braeden) goes into cover-up mode.

Are Ashland’s days numbered on The Young and the Restless?

