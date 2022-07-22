The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashland’s final move, guilty Nick, and Summer meddles

Is this the end of Ashland on Y&R? Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s the end of Ashland Locke (Robert Newman).

It’s the end of July sweeps, and that means Y&R will pull out all the stops before the month is over. The aftermath of a jaw-dropping moment will leave fans talking for weeks to come.

For weeks now, the hit daytime drama has focused on Ashland’s fallout and his lies. Ashland is out for blood to get revenge on Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Victor (Eric Braeden), ending this war for good.

Things get out of control when Ashland goes stalker on Victoria, showing up at her house unexpectedly.

Thanks to Adam’s (Mark Grossman) warning that Ashland was out for blood, a worried Nick (Joshua Morrow) arrives to check on his sister as Ashland’s terror reaches a disastrous level. Victoria will be in grave danger thanks to the Locke-Ness monster forcing Nick to face off with Ashland.

All signs point to Ashland not surviving the night at Victoria’s, but instead of a whodunnit murder mystery, one of the Newman siblings will be the killer.

Victor goes into cover-up mode

The mustache will be on hand to help his children through this latest crisis. Victor does damage control to cover up what happened to Ashland.

It sounds like Victoria may be the one to off Ashland, as The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Victor promises to protect his daughter regardless of the cost. The fallout of Ashland’s death will be the only thing Victor focuses on for the sake of his family and business.

Michael (Christian LeBlanc) gets a new assignment, leaving Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) concerned yet again. Perhaps it’s a shady assignment courtesy of Victor dealing with Ashland’s death.

Nick feels guilty and Summer intervenes

The night at Victoria’s house will have Nick riddled with guilt. Nick is an ethical guy and what goes down leaves him with a moral dilemma.

Thankfully Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is on hand to give her son some motherly advice. Nikki will no doubt be happy Ashland is gone.

Over with Summer (Allison Lanier), she steps in to question Phyllis’ (Michelle Stafford) motives. Does this meddling have to do with Diane (Susan Walters) or Lily’s (Christel Khalil) offer to buy The Grand Phoenix?

Other Y&R happenings

Other things going down in Genoa City include Kyle (Michael Mealor) delivering bad news to Harrison (Kellen Enriquez), which likely has to do with Ashland.

Sharon (Sharon Case) lends Adam an ear as he deals with losing Sally (Courtney Hope) and the betrayal from his family again. Speaking of Sally, she pleads with Adam to give their relationship a new fresh start.

All of this plus, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) is keeping a secret from Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Jack (Peter Bergman) continues to have faith in Diane despite warnings from the women in his life.

It’s another must-see week of the hit CBS soap opera!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.