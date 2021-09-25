The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki puts Billy in his place, Faith lies, and Victoria questions Phyllis

Nikki faces off with Billy yet again over Victoria. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease teen romance hits a snag, an overprotective mother, and showdown between two frenemies.

A lot is going down on the hit CBS soap opera as the show gears up for Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) Italian wedding. The latest Y&R preview video features one person gets uninvited from the nuptials while the bride questions her brother’s motives.

Victoria wants answers from Phyllis

The walls are closing in on Ashland and his many secrets. After hearing Ashland trying to raise cash, Victoria’s antenna goes up, and she becomes suspicious of her fiance.

To make matters worse, Victoria begins to think Nick (Joshua Morrow) is hiding something from her. At the Grand Phoenix, Victoria catches Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) off guard by demanding to know why Nick took the Newman jet.

Little does Victoria know Nick and Phyllis are working to find out Ashland’s real name. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nick finds it out and requests a meeting with Ashland, who brings Victoria along.

Yes, a Nick and Victoria showdown is brewing.

What’s going on with Faith?

Faith (Reylynn Caster) and Moses (Jacob Aaron Gaines) budding teen romance hits a snag. After Moses planned a couple of big surprises for Faith, she pays him back by canceling a date and lying to him.

The young girl has been put through the wringer this year, but things were looking up after her kidney surgery. Moses has played a huge part in Faith’s finding happiness, which is why her actions confuse him.

In CBS video footage for next week, Moses confronts Faith about lying that Sharon (Sharon Case) is making her work. Moses questions Faith about suddenly backing out of their date.

Nikki blasts Billy and his behavior

Over the past couple of weeks, Billy (Jason Thompson) has managed to anger many people. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) already warned Billy boy to stop meddling in Victoria’s life and digging up dirt on Ashland.

Well, Billy didn’t listen, and Nikki went back for round two with him. At the ChanceCom office, Nikki unleashes her fury on Billy. Nikki tells him to back off and informs Billy he’s no longer invited to Victoria’s wedding.

Y&R fans know Billy won’t back down from exposing Ashland and whatever secrets he’s hiding. As for whether or not Billy stays away from the wedding, all bets are on Billy interrupting the event.

So many entertaining moments to come on the hit daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.