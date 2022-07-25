The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick attacks Ashland after he hurts Victoria

Will this be the end of Ashland on Y&R? Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for this week’s episode of the hit CBS soap opera tease it’s a week not to be missed.

July sweeps is going out with a bang on Y&R as the climax of one storyline explodes, kicking off a whole chain of events.

It’s been all about Ashland (Robert Newman) for the past few months. Since his cancer lie and betrayal were exposed, the daytime drama has focused on the Newman family getting revenge.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) managed to get even with Ashland by taking all his money. However, her actions and Diane (Susan Walters) setting him up to violate the restraining order when Ashland saw Harrison (Kellen Enriquez) had pushed Ashland over the edge.

Last week Adam (Mark Grossman) warned Victoria and Nick (Joshua Morrow) that Ashland was out for blood and gunning for her.

One Y&R preview video shows Victoria and Ashland facing off at her house. Now another promo for the show reveals an altercation at Victoria’s house ends in tragedy.

Ashland threatens Victoria

In the footage, an unhinged Ashland screams at Victoria that there’s only one way for this will end. When Victoria declares no one could ever love someone like him, things get worse.

Ashland grabs Victoria, who fights him off as he’s telling her not to say things like that. Victoria manages to break free as she shoves Ashland away from her.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick walks in on a shocking situation at his sister’s house. Well, that’s just the beginning of what happens with Ashland and the Newman siblings.

Nick attacks Ashland

The footage flips to Victoria, telling Nick that Ashland grabbed her. As Ashland tries to defend himself, Nick loses it, attacking Ashland for putting his hands on his sister.

When Nick punches Ashland, he falls into a table, breaking it, and lays there on the ground. There’s no answer from Ashland as Nick screams out his name.

The preview ends on a cliffhanger of Ashland bleeding as Victoria says, “Oh my God,” leaving Y&R fans to wonder if he will die.

There has been speculation that Ashland would be killed off the show. However, many fans thought his death would kick off a whodunnit murder mystery, something the CBS daytime drama has not done for a long time.

Instead, it seems Ashland will die, and the blood will be on Nick’s hands, or Ashland won’t die but will instead simply disappear.

One thing is for sure. Victor (Eric Braeden) will be in protective mode stopping at nothing to protect his children.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.