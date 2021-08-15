The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick and Victor team up to find out Ashland’s secret

Nick doesn’t trust Ashland and turns to his father’s underhanded ways to protect his sister. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS daytime drama reveal that the Newman family comes together to help save one of their own from making a huge mistake.

There’s no question that family fighting is common among the Newman’s. However, they are also a family that goes to great lengths to protect their loved ones, even when everyone doesn’t see eye to eye.

Nick wants Victor to dig up dirt on Ashland

Despite Nick (Joshua Morrow), Victor (Eric Braeden), and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) appearing onboard with Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) engagement to Ashland (Richard Burgi), that doesn’t mean they are happy about it. They also have no intention of simply trusting Victoria’s judgment about her new fiancé.

CBS has dropped a new Y&R preview video that features Nick going to talk with his parents. Nick’s adamant there is more to Ashland than the family knows. Victor questions what Nick wants from him, while Nikki listens intently to the two of them.

The answer is simple. Nick wants Victor to do what he does best, find dirt on people. Nick proposes Victor dig into Ashland’s past to find out what he’s hiding.

Whatever Victor, Nick, and Nikki are planing, they better take action quickly. The footage also reveals Ashland is putting pressure on Victoria to set a wedding date. Victoria believes Ashland is dying, so she will be more than happy to oblige his request.

When he isn’t freaking out over stopping Victoria from marrying Ashland, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Nick plans a surprise for Phyllis. That Nick, always looking out for those he loves the most.

Billy worries about Victoria

Nick isn’t the only one worried about his sister. Billy (Jason Thompson) doesn’t like that Victoria plans on marrying Ashland.

Y&R spoilers tease that Lily (Christel Khalil) worries that Billy will never truly move on from his ex, fearing the connection between him and Victoria is too strong. It sounds like Lily has a right to be concerned too.

Billy unleashes his concern about Victoria on Lily, sharing that it will be the biggest mistake of her life if Victoria marries Ashland. The question is, where is Billy Boy’s worry coming from.

Is Billy jealous that Victoria has moved on or is his concern that Ashland will hurt his children and Victoria?

The Newman family is bringing the drama once again as they butt heads, disagree, and band together to protect one of their own. Make sure not to miss a second of this juicy entertainment featuring one of Genoa City’s favorite families.

Do you think Ashland and Victoria will get married?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.