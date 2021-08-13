The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Sally’s new reality, the search for Mariah, and Lauren helps

Sally may be down, but she’s not out yet on The Young and the Restless. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama tease lives are shaking up all over Genoa City.

It’s been one wild ride on Y&R lately, with several hot button storylines winding down while a couple of new ones are heating up. Changes are coming to the soap opera that will have fans buzzing for weeks to come.

Sally gets a wakeup call

The fallout of Sally’s (Courtney Hope) scheme to get Summer (Hunter King) out of town is front and center. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has a heated exchange with Sally, warning the redhead that crossing the Newman family was not a good idea.

Just wait until Nikki learns that Sally is working at Newman Media with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), and Adam (Mark Grossman) approved it. Another reason for Nikki to fight with Adam.

Speaking of Chloe, she and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) give Sally a friendly warning. Perhaps they warn her to steer clear of Adam or that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) will take revenge.

It could be the latter because Phyllis sends someone from the Grand Phoenix packing next week. All bets are on Sally being kicked out of the hotel.

Missing Mariah becomes a priority

Although Mariah (Camryn Grimes) has been MIA for weeks, the search to find her finally becomes a priority. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) uses his cop skills to do some investigating into Mariah’s recent actions.

After Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) makes a shocking discovery, she immediately shares the news with Sharon (Sharon Case). They decide to gather Mariah’s loved ones for a meeting at the Newman ranch to determine the next course of action.

Victor (Eric Braeden) offers up his resources to help bring Mariah home, while Devon (Bryton James) enlists Denise (Telma Hopkins) to add her services to the search team.

The Ashland factor

Once again, Ashland (Richard Burgi) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) engagement is a hot topic on The Young and the Restless.

Despite agreeing to throw the wedding, Victor does some digging into Ashland’s past to protect his company and daughter. Plus, the mustache tries again to make peace between Adam and Victoria for the sake of the family.

Lily (Christel Khalil) worries about Billy’s (Jason Thompson) strong bond with Victoria. She wonders if the exes will ever find closure and truly be over romantically.

Little Harrison’s (Kellen Enriquez) custody is decided when Ashland finally speaks to Kyle (Michael Mealor). Jack (Peter Bergman) finds himself making a promise to Ashland regarding Harrison after a chat with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman).

Will Ashland agree to give Kyle custody or give Jack custody to keep Harrison nearby?

All of this, plus Devon takes a big step in his relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan), while Nick (Joshua Morrow) has a secret.

It’s another entertaining week in Genoa City. Who’s ready?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.