The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nate in demand, Chance’s jealous of Devon, and Traci gets an earful

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal changes are coming to the hit CBS daytime drama as February sweeps wind down.

It’s been an interesting month on the soap opera, with the show focused on two pivotal storylines. Victor (Eric Braeden) taking down Ashland (Robert Newman) and baby Dominic’s (River and Rainn Ware) health crisis.

However, next week there’s a shift thanks to a new mystery involving Jack (Peter Bergman).

Phyllis fills Traci in on Jack’s mystery text

The latest Y&R preview video features Traci (Beth Maitland) sitting with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Jack. Phyllis informs Traci that Jack has been receiving cryptic text messages.

A baffled Traci listens as Phyllis reveals she and Jack feel the person behind the messages could be Jack’s son Keemo (Philip Moon). Traci’s left speechless and shoots her brother a look of disbelief at Phyllis’ words.

Yes, Jack had a new mystery on his hands, and Phyllis intends to be by his side through the whole ordeal.

Chance gets real with Devon

From the moment Chance (Conner Floyd) returned to Genoa City, he’s struggled with his newfound role as a father. Chance had a hard time connecting with Dominic. Meanwhile, Devon (Bryton James) has been coming off as father of the year.

Now that Devon was a perfect bone marrow match for Dominic, Chance again feels like he’s failing his son. Chance has an awkward chat with Devon about him being the one to save baby Dominic.

It’s pretty clear from the video Chance’s becoming jealous of his friend. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Chance agrees to seek help for PTSD. Perhaps Devon helps him get to that realization.

Lily has an offer for Nate too

When Nate (Sean Dominic) stops by Lily’s (Christel Khalil) to fill her in on the job offer he received from Ashland, he gets quite a surprise. Lily lets Nate know if he’s serious about a change, she has a counteroffer for him.

Like Ashland, Lily has an ulterior motive, which is to prevent her cousin from working at Newman-Locke. Lily isn’t the only one giving Nate a tough decision to make.

Y&R spoilers tease Victor turns to Nate to help him bring Ashland down, pressuring the doctor to show his loyalty to the Newman family.

There’s so much going down in Genoa City. Be sure to tune in so not a moment of the juicy entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.