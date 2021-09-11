The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mariah’s terrified of Stitch and Victoria confronts Ashland

Mariah unleashes her fears on Tessa as she worries Stitch will kidnap her again. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the past is coming back to haunt several of the good people of Genoa City.

Fans are in for an intense few episodes of the hit CBS soap opera based on fears, lies, and secrets, including some tear-jerker moments. Yes, the Y&R preview video reveals viewers will want to keep those tissues handy.

Mariah expresses her fear to Tessa

It’s been a rough couple of months for Mariah (Camryn Grimes) with the kidnapping, giving birth, and separation anxiety from baby Dominic. Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) has been her rock, and Mariah needs her girlfriend more than ever these days.

Mariah continues to fear that Ben, aka Stitch (Sean Carrigan), will come back. She finally comes clean to Tessa that she is terrified, despite all the ramped-up security at Chancellor mansion.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah has shocking news for Abby (Melissa Ordway). All signs point to Mariah and Tessa moving out to give the redhead peace of mind.

There is no question Mariah needs to make a change because she is headed for a breakdown with her fears regarding Stitch and living so close to Dominic.

Victoria wants to know Ashland’s secret

After receiving a shocking text, the last thing Ashland (Richard Burgi) needs is Victoria (Amelia Heinle) grilling him about secrets. Thanks to Victoria having yet another confrontation with Billy (Jason Thompson) about her fiance, that’s exactly what happens.

Victoria reminds Ashland he said there were no more secrets between them. The Y&R preview video features Ashland admitting he has one more secret and appears to be ready to let his fiance in on the secret.

A new week means new drama on #YR! Here’s your sneak peek at next week. 👀 pic.twitter.com/hfDL9CQxww — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 10, 2021

Nick has a blunt chat with Jack

Since his talk with Sharon (Sharon Case), Nick (Joshua Morrow) has been questioning his relationship with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). When Jack (Peter Bergman) spies Nick at Crimson Lights, they have an awkward encounter.

Nick gets frank with Jack asking if Nick and Phyllis seem like a good fit. The look on Jack’s face in the video is priceless. After all, Jack did confess to Phyllis that he’s never stopped loving her.

Will Jack be honest with Nick or push them aside for Phyllis’ sake?

Whatever Jack says to Nick, the writers seem to be setting up the end of Phick and gearing up for another round of Phack. The stage also seems set for a Nick and Sharon reunion, but that’s a topic for another day.

It’s going to be an exciting week in Genoa City. Who’s ready for more drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.