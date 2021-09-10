The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Ashland confesses, Nick questions Jack, and Mariah’s choice

The dynamic between Nick, Jack, and Phyllis is forever changed after Jack’s confession. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease confrontation, bombshells, and chaos going down in Genoa City.

Things are anything but easy on the daytime drama with tough conversations and shocking revelations as history is about to repeat itself. Fans are in for another exciting week that will be filled with twists and turns, leaving viewers wanting more after each episode.

Ashland faces off with The Newman family

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) impending nuptials continue to freak out the Newman family.

Thanks to Victor (Eric Braeden) and Billy (Jason Thompson) digging into Ashland’s past, the walls are closing in on the business mogul. Victor decides to interrogate Ashland about his past, but it’s Billy who uncovers some juicy dirt on him.

After listening to Victoria reveal what Billy has learned, Ashland comes clean with his future wife regarding his past secret.

Is Ashland telling the Newman family the whole truth, or is it another part of his master plan?

Whatever the case, Victoria starts to question her future with Ashland. The confession pushes Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victor into overprotective mode.

Lily (Christel Khalil) worries about Billy’s recent actions to help Victoria and what it means for their future. Billy, of course, doesn’t listen to her reasoning or fears.

Jack and Nick face-off

Although Jack (Peter Bergman) tries his best to walk back his confession of love to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), the sentiment is out there. Jack does convince Phyllis it was just a moment of nostalgia.

Make no mistake, though, Phyllis and Jack’s relationship has changed. Jack opened Pandora’s box, which forces each of them to evaluate their feelings for each other.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) corners Jack to find out what’s going on between him and Phyllis. Jack is caught by surprise but covers to protect Phyllis and keep the peace.

Baby Dominic’s christening

Dominic Newman Abbott Chancellor’s christening isn’t the joyous event Abby (Melissa Ordway) hoped it would be.

For one, Chance (Donny Boaz) is still on a mission. Then Devon (Bryton James) struggles to figure out his role in baby Dominic’s life, especially after Abby asks him to be Dominic’s godfather.

Plus, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) drops a bombshell on Abby at the ceremony. All bets are on Mariah telling Abby she needs space from her and the baby. It sounds like Mariah and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) will move out of the Chancellor mansion, leaving Abby alone.

The craziness of the christening prompts Victor and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) to fret over their daughter, which Abby desperately needs.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) calls Billy’s bluff, while Amanda (Mishael Morgan) surprises Devon. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) gives Adam (Mark Grossman) an ultimatum, and Sharon (Sharon Case) comes to Adam’s rescue when Connor (Judah Mackey) needs help.

So much juicy drama is going down on the daytime drama. Be sure not to miss a moment.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.