The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mariah’s reaction to proposal leaves Tessa shook

Will Mariah ruin Tessa’s romantic gesture? Pic credit: CBS

The Young and Restless spoilers reveal a loving gesture doesn’t get the response one Genoa City resident hoped it would.

There’s no question that Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) have been put through the wringer. From a cheating scandal to long-distance to surrogacy and depression, they managed to find a way to prevail.

Tessa and Mariah have been focused on the future, which includes beginning the adoption process. All signs pointed to Teriah finally getting their happily ever after, well, at least for a minute. It is a soap opera, and fairy tale endings don’t last long.

The previous Y&R preview video featured Tessa going all out to propose to Mariah. Society provides the backdrop with flowers all around as Tessa gets down on one knee.

A new promo video gives fans of the CBS daytime drama more insight into what happens next.

Tessa asks Mariah to marry her

Grab those tissues because Tessa pulls out all the stops to give Mariah the ultimate grand gesture. Mariah shows up at Society and asks if they are celebrating something.

After grabbing Mariah’s hands, Tessa drops to one knee to express her love for her girlfriend. Tessa opens the ring box and expresses how lucky she is to be loved by Mariah.

A tearful Mariah looks on in awe while Tessa gushes over the woman she loves. Then Tessa puts all her cards on the table and asks Mariah to marry her.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

It’s a tear-jerker moment for sure.

Mariah’s reaction to the proposal leaves Tessa shook

Unfortunately for Tessa, Mariah doesn’t immediately say yes. Although Tessa’s actions clearly move the red-headed beauty, she can’t say yes just yet.

Instead, Mariah blurts out that she has to tell Tessa something first. It’s definitely not the response that Tessa was looking for but it doesn’t mean Teriah is doomed.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Mariah joins Team Devon (Bryton James) in the custody battle for baby (Dominic). So, Mariah’s news to Tessa could have nothing to do with them as a couple but rather her choice to get involved in the Devon, Abby (Melissa Ordway), and Chance (Conner Floyd) drama.

Then again, Mariah could reveal she intended to propose to Tessa. That would be a classic soap opera moment and one that would make Teriah fans extremely happy.

Be sure to tune in daily to the hit CBS soap opera to find out why Mariah doesn’t immediately say yes to Tessa’s marriage proposal.

Do you want to see Marah and Tessa get married?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.