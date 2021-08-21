The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mariah’s in labor, Sally has a new plan, and Victor makes an announcement

Victor stuns Nikki and Nick with news about Ashland. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a crisis, a sense of déjà vu, ambitious dreams, and going to great lengths to protect family.

Upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap opera focus on two hot-button storylines impacting all of Genoa City. Plus, Lily (Christel Khalil) finds herself in a similar position with Billy (Jason Thompson), one where he is keeping a secret.

Lily confronts Billy making it clear she has a feeling he is hiding something. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily learns that Billy has been keeping a secret, so it looks like he comes clean with his lady love.

Victor has dirt on Ashland

Last week Nick (Joshua Morrow) asked Victor (Eric Braeden) to do a little digging into Ashland’s (Richard Burgi) past. Nick doesn’t trust Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) fiance, especially as their wedding date nears.

Victor adhered to his son’s request, and of course, he found some dirt on the business mogul. Nick and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) gather at the ranch for an update on what Victor has uncovered.

Whatever Victor has learned, fans shouldn’t expect Victoria to believe anything her family says about her man.

Sally’s bold move

Although Sally (Courtney Hope) just scored her new job with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) at Newman Media, the fiery redhead is already making bold moves.

Chloe is left speechless when Sally reveals she intends to convince Victoria to let her design her wedding dress. There’s no question Sally has a knack for putting plans in action and making her dreams come true.

It will be interesting to see just how Sally pulls off her latest plan. After all, Summer (Hunter King) is Victoria’s niece. Victoria probably won’t be willing to give Sally a chance considering what she did to Summer.

Plus, Sally working at Newman Media under Adam (Mark Grossman) will be another red flag for Victoria.

Mariah in crisis

If being kept hostage for weeks isn’t bad enough, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) suddenly goes into labor. When she signed up to be a surrogate, having a solo birth was the last thing Mariah expected.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso), Kevin (Greg Rikaart), Devon (Bryton James), Abby (Melissa Ordway), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) are all on the hunt for Mariah. Hopefully, one of them figures out where Mariah is being held captive and finds the culprit behind her disappearance.

Yes, Y&R fans, a lot is going down on the hit daytime drama! Who’s ready?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.