The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mariah wants a baby and Devon shocks Amanda

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the walls are closing in for a couple of Genoa City residents on the hit daytime drama.

A couple of jaw-dropping moments are coming up on the CBS soap opera that fans won’t want to miss. Blackmail, baby bombshells, and brilliant ideas are the name of the game next week.

So, buckle up, Y&R viewers — it’s going to be one exciting roller coaster ride.

Mariah’s meltdown continues

Those close to Mariah (Camryn Grimes) saw just how fragile she had become at baby Dominic’s christening. Things only get worse for Mariah and those that love her, especially Tessa (Cait Fairbanks).

Hot on the heels of them moving out of the Chancellor mansion, Mariah has another shocking request of her girlfriend. In the latest preview video, Mariah informs Tessa she wants a baby.

Mariah is convinced this is the right path for her moving forward. The look on Tessa’s face says she isn’t convinced of that at all.

Devon has a request for Amanda

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon (Bryton James) wants to take his relationship with Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to the next level. They have been getting really close lately.

Now that Amanda has made it clear she intends to put down roots in Genoa City, Devon hopes that means with him. Devon asks Amanda to move in with him in his penthouse.

The request appears to shock Amanda a little bit, but all bets are on her saying yes. Amanda’s crazy about Devon and wants to build a life together.

Ashland meets his blackmailer

After a few anonymous text messages, Ashland (Richard Burgi) finally comes face to face with the person making threats against him. Ashland meets with a lawyer named Jesse (Jamison Jones) to discuss the text messages.

The meeting doesn’t go as Ashland hoped. At the sit-down, Jesse demands that the business mogul fork over $3 million by the end of the day. Jesse promises once the payment is received, Ashland’s secret will die with him.

Ashland shared part of his painful past with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victor (Eric Braeden), and Billy (Jason Thompson). However, it was only the tip of the iceberg of what Ashland is hiding from his future wife.

As Victoria and Ashland’s Italian wedding draws near, the lies are starting to catch up with the groom. The question is, will Jesse get his money, or will Ashland use another method to take care of his blackmailer?

Only time will tell.

