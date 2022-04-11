The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack’s dreaded news and Diane shows up in Genoa City

Diane is about to cause a commotion on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease the good people of Genoa City better brace themselves for a serious threat that’s headed to town.

As the Newman family deals with Ashland (Robert Newman) and his lies, the Abbotts face an enemy of their own. As May sweeps looms, life for these two core families on the hit CBS soap opera is far from blissful.

Jack breaks the Diane news to his family

In the latest promo video for Y&R, Jack (Peter Bergman) arrives home from Los Angeles ready to prepare his family for a bombshell. Billy (Jason Thompson), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Traci (Beth Maitland) gather at the Abbott mansion to hear all about Jack’s trip.

They are not prepared for the shocking news Jack spills. Jack blurts out that Diane (Susan Walters) is alive.

The Abbott siblings have a pretty predictable reaction. Billy hopes it’s a sick joke until Jack spills that he saw the not-so-dead Diane with his own eyes.

An angry Ashley wants to know how “this b**ch” came back into their lives. Billy reminds Jack that Diane is a threat to half of Genoa City and wants to know what Diane plans to do next.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Jack spends this week dealing with the fallout of Diane being alive. It looks like his first course of action is to field questions from his family.

Another preview video for the CBS daytime drama features Allie (Kelsey Wang) gearing up to spill a secret to her grandpa Jack. Does her secret have to do with Diane or something about her father Keemo (Philip Moon)?

Diane puts the next phase of her plan in motion

While Jack deals with his siblings, Diane makes her next move, and that’s to head to Genoa City. Diane arrives at the Grand Phoenix dressed in black with a message. She informs the front desk person she will be staying for a while.

The sinister smile on Diane’s face says it all. Diane is back and ready to cause trouble among those who have wronged her.

Y&R fans can expect the next few weeks to be filled with various people learning Diane isn’t so dead. Who else is excited about how Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) will react to learning of Diane’s return?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.