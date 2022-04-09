The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mariah and Tessa’s wedding news and Adam offers Ashland a deal

A chat with Ashland will have Y&R fans wondering whose side Adam is really on. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal there’s finally something to celebrate in Genoa City, but the drama isn’t going away entirely.

May sweeps are looming, which means the hit CBS soap opera sets the stage for some major twists and turns. Y&R fans can look forward to lots of drama and chaos during sweeps month, which could mean bad news for an upcoming wedding.

Yes, while the show continues to focus on two pivotal storylines, another one emerges that could be what leads to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) leaving the show.

Tessa and Mariah are getting married soon

Months after getting engaged, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) have set a wedding date. The preview video dropped by CBS features the happy couple showing up at Crimson Lights with some exciting news.

Mariah blurts out that the wedding date is May 13, while Sharon (Sharon Case) and Rey give them a stunned look. Sharon clarifies Mariah means next year, not in a matter of weeks, which is not the case.

A Terriah wedding will happen during May sweeps that will undoubtedly be riddled with chaos.

Adam and Ashland meet

The Newman family has come together to take down Ashland (Robert Newman), but that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking out for their own well-being.

Adam (Grossman) agreed to play the villain in Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) scheme while also keeping himself in good standing at the company. The next move, of course, is for Adam to strike a deal with Ashland.

The two men meet up, where Adam discusses his offer of giving Ashland half a billion dollars to walk away from Victoria and Neman-Locke. If Ashland takes the bait, it will help the Newman family sink him.

However, two things can make this plan go awry, Adam and Ashland. Neither one can be trusted, so the odds are that Victoria’s revenge plan will somehow blow up in her face.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Adam makes a risky business move. Could that mean he’s gearing up to screw over his family?

Allie has a secret

Jack (Peter Bergman) meets with Allie (Kelsey Wang) before he heads back to Genoa City. It’s clear something is wrong with Allie, but Jack doesn’t want to press the issue.

He fears he’s pushing his role of grandfather too far. Allie lets him know it’s not him, but there’s something he needs to know.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.