The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Nikki and Victor plot, Lauren meddles, and Adam’s torn

Lauren isn’t so sure about Michale’s new business venture on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease scheming, lying, and ultimatums are the name of the game in Genoa City.

February sweeps kick off next week! That means Y&R fans should be prepared for a month of romance, exposing secrets, master plans, and family drama. A couple of hot button storylines will climax with twists and turns that will leave viewers talking long after the month is over.

Nikki and Victor work together

After realizing they both have reason to doubt Ashland (Richard Burgi), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) work to find out what their son-in-law is hiding. They soon realize something is off with Ashland’s medical history.

As his motives are questioned, Ashland squirms to keep his secret from unraveling. Ashland has a shocking offer for Nate (Sean Dominic) that has everything to do with Ashland’s new plan and his desire to have an ally.

Meanwhile, Victor relays his suspicions about Ashland’s heath to Victoria (Amelia Heinle). The chat leads to another epic father and daughter showdown.

Adam learns his fate

Despite the drama with her father, Victoria does have cause to celebrate. She gains the upper hand over Adam (Mark Grossman) and Newman Media.

When Victor backs Adam into a corner, Adam must decide to be a team player with his sister or be out of a job. Work isn’t Adam’s only problem either.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Sally (Courtney Hope) continue to put him in the middle of their feud. Sally is blindsided by Chelsea’s latest move, which prompts Adam to come to Sally’s rescue. The action only causes Chelsea and Sally to clash more.

Other Genoa City tidbits

Now that Michael (Christian LeBlanc) is working for Victor, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) worries about her man. Lauren is skeptical of Michael’s new job and gives him the third degree about the endeavor.

Michael reassures his wife all is good before seeking out Nate. The lawyer puts Nate in the hot seat and manages to uncover a helpful piece of information.

Over with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), she’s still considering taking the job in Italy. Jack’s (Peter Bergman) return forces her to make a decision.

It’s not all doom and gloom on The Young and the Restless. Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) celebrate their engagement with loved ones. Noah (Rory Gibson) struggles to keep a happy face in front of his family at the party.

Plus, Sharon (Sharon Case) helps Abby (Melissa Ordway) deal with her new reality. Their chat prompts Abby to try and find common ground with Devon (Bryton James). However, a parenting challenge for Abby and Chance (Conner Floyd) puts her newfound harmony with Devon in jeopardy.

Who’s ready for another must-see week of the hit CBS daytime drama/

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.