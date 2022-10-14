The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Diane’s mystery man, Jill returns to chaos, and Sally drama

Sally’s torn between two men on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease that things are getting heated in Genoa City.

Secrets, lies, scheming, and betrayal are the name of the game on the Y&R as the show gets ready for November sweeps.

Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) return and the fallout of Nate (Sean Dominic) betraying Chancellor-Winters are front and center on the hit daytime drama.

Those stories will reach a critical level during sweeps month, especially when Jill (Jess Walton) returns to town next week to a company in crisis.

It’s not all drama. Love and romance are also on the horizon.

Let’s see what else is going down in Genoa City next week.

Diane scrambles as Tucker is grilled

The walls are closing in on Diane (Susan Walters), not just because Tucker is back. First, Jack (Peter Bergman) becomes suspicious that Diane isn’t being truthful about Tucker and puts them both in the hot seat.

Next, Jeremy Stark, played by Passions alum James Hyde, comes to town, sending Diane into a frenzy. The mystery man just might blow Diane’s secret past wide open if she’s not careful.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Over with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), she faces off with Tucker, demanding answers from him. Things get heated just in time for Jeremey to help break up the tense argument.

Since Jeremy is connected to Diane, it’s a safe bet he has a tie to Tucker too.

Chancellor-Winters in crisis

The aftermath of Nate’s bombshell secret wreaks havoc on Chancellor-Winters, putting Jill, Devon (Bryton James), and Lily (Christel Khalil) in damage-control mode. Lily will push her brother to think outside the box for the company’s sake.

Meanwhile, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) isn’t done scheming yet to get control over Chancellor-Winters. She will change her tactics, which includes a new proposition for Nate.

Sally causes trouble

After Adam’s latest move tricking Sally into meeting him, she makes a decision regarding her love life. Sally has already declared she wants to move on from Adam and test the waters with Nick (Joshua Morrow).

It sounds like Sally will stick to her guns with the choice because Y&R spoilers tease neither Sharon (Sharon Case) nor Summer (Allison Lanier) is happy that Nick’s spending time with Sally. Sharon, for one, knows Sally isn’t over Adam and Summer; she has reason to hate the fiery redhead.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) move forward with the adoption process. They’ll meet with Christine (Lauralee Bell) to discuss the next steps.

Plus, Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) put their fighting aside for Connor’s (Judah Mackey) sake, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) shares a secret with Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman).

Who’s ready for another exciting week in Genoa City?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.