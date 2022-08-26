The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Diane exposed, angry Abby, and Chelsea and Sally spar

Sally gets an earful on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease drama, drama, and more drama goes down in Genoa City.

As the summer season winds down, these are getting even more heated on Y&R.

There’s been a shift in stories after July sweeps, bringing more excitement and entertainment for viewers to enjoy throughout the fall.

One marriage begins to crumble, two enemies face off again, and one woman faces the consequences of her actions.

Plus, new couples emerge that The Young and the Restless fans will certainly have strong opinions about.

Let’s see what’s happening in Genoa City next week.

What’s Diane hiding?

Now that the Ashland (Robert Newman) situation has been resolved, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) turns all of her attention to taking down Diane (Susan Walters). It appears Talia (Natalie Morales) digs up some juicy dirt on Diane too.

The news will have Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nikki celebrating while leaving Kyle (Michael Mealor) furious. Not only will Kyle roast his mother, but he also has words for Nikki and Phyllis.

Diane takes a hit, for sure. However, as part of her shady past comes to light, her relationship with Jack (Peter Bergman) will progress.

Chance and Abby’s marriage troubles

The fallout of Chance’s (Conner Floyd) decision not to expose Victor (Eric Braeden) for covering up the fact Nick (Joshua Morrow) killed Ashland takes a turn next week.

Chance remains conflicted about his choice, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) loses patience with her husband. Abby gets angry with Chance as his conscious gets the best of him.

Marriage troubles are brewing for these two, thanks to Abby’s family loyalty.

More Y&R happenings

Sally (Courtney Hope) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) face off again. This time it’s over their love lives.

As for what sparks this latest showdown, it could be anything. One thing is for sure, these two enemies fighting will be another epic showdown.

Over with Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson), things remained strained after he gave up his podcast with Chelsea. The kiss with Chelsea doesn’t help either, as resentment in their relationship mounts.

Noah (Rory Gibson) and Allie (Kelsey Wang) are one couple going strong. They even take their relationship to the next level.

All of this plus, Adam puts the screws to his family now that he knows what really went down the night Ashland died.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit CBS daytime drama?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.