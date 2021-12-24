The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Devon and Chelsea make waves, Ashland stuns, and preemption

It’s the final week of 2021 in Genoa City. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease lots of stirring the pot as the year winds down.

It’s a short week for the daytime drama. Due to CBS sports programming, Y&R will be preempted on Friday, December 31. However, that means The Young and the Restless viewers can expect so much juicy entertainment packed into a few episodes.

Devon and Chelsea have shocking moves

After getting some much-needed guidance from Nate (Sean Dominic), Devon (Bryton James) makes a tough decision. Devon’s choice leaves Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Conner Floyd) extremely surprised.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) sends a clear message to Sally (Courtney Hope). These two have a war of words as Sally lets it be known she won’t back down.

New Year’s Eve ends up being a memorable one for Chelsea and Adam (Mark Grossman). Chelsea makes a confession to her former fame as the new year kicks off.

Speaking of Adam, he and Chance settle some unfinished business next week. When Chance left, they were not on the best of terms, and the two men put all their issues out in the open.

Ashland has news

Over with Ashland (Richard Burgi), he gets a health update. Ashland surprises Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Victor (Eric Braeden) with his news.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) sees right through Billy’s (Jason Thompson) latest downward spiral and calls him on his bluff. The confrontation forces Billy and Lily (Christel Khalil) to make a very dangerous deal, and they are determined to take down Adam and Victor for good.

Other Genoa City tidbits

It’s out with old and in with the new for Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). The couple makes a New Year’s resolution as they celebrate 2022.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) looks forward to starting the next chapter in her life with Nate. These two have been through an awful lot to get to their happy place.

Plus, Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) have some exciting news for Sharon (Sharon Case). Given that they have been talking about starting a family, all signs point to them letting Sharon know about their future plans.

Never one to hold her breath, Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) decides to speak out and take charge of a situation. All bets are on Lauren butting into Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Jack’s (Peter Bergman) turmoil of will they get together or won’t they.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.