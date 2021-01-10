The Young and the Restless spoilers: Faith runs into Adam, Kevin says no, and Abby’s baby dreams

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS show reveal times are tense in Genoa City, but there is one bright spot for a newly married couple.
Fans are in for another wild ride that focuses on the same storylines with a couple of shocking twists. It is the juicy drama viewers eat up. Plus, a few witty and hilarious moments are thrown into the mix to keep fans entertained on all levels.
Kevin and Faith stand their ground
Kevin (Greg Rikaart) makes it clear to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) he has no interest in being part of her scheme to blackmail Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Phyllis needs Kevin and the evidence he found thanks to Gloria’s (Judith Chapman) flash drive.
Despite his best attempts to shut Phyllis down, she isn’t going to let Kevin off the hook so easily. Phyllis is determined to get even with her nemesis Victoria. Blackmailing Kevin is a trick Phyllis is not opposed to using to get her plan moving forward.
Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is shocked to see Adam (Mark Grossman) is still in town. Sharon (Sharon Case) did tell Faith that Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) were leaving Genoa City.
The change in plans, of course, has to do with Chelsea’s health crisis. Faith is not interested in why Adam changed his plan. She just wants him to change them back.
Y&R spoilers tease Faith’s downward spiral gets worse next week. Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon take action to help their daughter.
Dreams don’t always come true
Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Donny Boaz) continue to have babies on the brain. Even before they got married, the newlyweds were focused on having a family. It is a topic they discuss all the time.
The new year just might make their baby dreams come true. Abby is feeling nauseous. Chance thinks it is the flu, but Abby is hopeful it is a pregnancy sign.
It is a safe bet the writers will make Abby struggle to get pregnant. They want a baby so much. It is literally all they talk about, and in the soap opera world, that means the opposite is guaranteed to happen.
Amanda (Mishael Morgan) is left devastated after her encounter with Naya (Ptosha Storey). Devon (Bryton James) warned Amanda against ambushing Naya, but she didn’t listen.
Lucky for Amanda, Devon is a good guy. He lends her a shoulder to cry on when Amanda shows up on his doorstep in tears.
The hits just keep on coming in The Young and the Restless. Fans won’t want to miss a second of another exciting week.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.
