The Young and the Restless spoilers: Faith runs into Adam, Kevin says no, and Abby’s baby dreams

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the CBS show reveal times are tense in Genoa City, but there is one bright spot for a newly married couple.

Fans are in for another wild ride that focuses on the same storylines with a couple of shocking twists. It is the juicy drama viewers eat up. Plus, a few witty and hilarious moments are thrown into the mix to keep fans entertained on all levels.

Kevin and Faith stand their ground

Kevin (Greg Rikaart) makes it clear to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) he has no interest in being part of her scheme to blackmail Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Phyllis needs Kevin and the evidence he found thanks to Gloria’s (Judith Chapman) flash drive.

Despite his best attempts to shut Phyllis down, she isn’t going to let Kevin off the hook so easily. Phyllis is determined to get even with her nemesis Victoria. Blackmailing Kevin is a trick Phyllis is not opposed to using to get her plan moving forward.

Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) is shocked to see Adam (Mark Grossman) is still in town. Sharon (Sharon Case) did tell Faith that Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) were leaving Genoa City.