The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane meets Talia, Nick lashes out, and Chelsea and Adam come clean

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the hit CBS soap opera tease breaking points are reached by a few Genoa City residents.

It’s been more of the same on the daytime drama for a while, but thankfully that’s all changed as the last week of summer begins.

Truth bombs have been dropped, new alliances have been formed, and new drama has taken over Y&R.

The fall promises to bring a new cast member with a familiar face, as well as romances exploding and new ones forming.

However, right now, the preview video for the daytime drama shows fans can look forward to some sibling sparing and an unexpected meeting that could change a master plan.

Big moves are coming that will have some characters being seen in a whole new light.

Nick and Victoria have it out

Adam (Mark Grossman) discovering what Victor (Eric Braeden) did to protect Nick (Joshua Morrow) after he killed Ashland (Robert Newman) has been a game changer for the Newman family.

It forces Nick to see things in a different way, realizing that he’s tired of being protected. The stress and guilt over what’s happened begins to get the best of Nick.

At Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) office, Nick lashes out at his sister. Nick makes it crystal clear he doesn’t need to be protected. He also shocks Victoria by revealing all this protection talk has Nick understanding Adam better.

Chelsea and Adam lean on each other

Ever the black sheep in Genoa City, Adam and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) turn to each other. They are both struggling after making bold moves.

While Adam’s has to do with finding blackmailing evidence against his family, Chelsea’s has to do with her planting a kiss on Billy (Jason Thompson).

These two don’t have a lot of confidantes, which leads Chelsea to proportion Adam in the park. Chelsea suggests they just come clean, speaking their truths to one another.

Diane has a run-in with Talia

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Diane (Susan Walters) takes a hit. Fans know Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have been working with Talia (Natalie Morales) to do an expose on Diane.

In the preview video, though, Diane spots Talia at Society and asks if she’s the infamous investigative reporter. When Talia looks up she questions, who wants to know?

Will Diane realize she’s Talia’s next target?

Stay tuned to find out on upcoming episodes of the hit soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.