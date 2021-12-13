The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea’s return brings happiness for Connor and tension for Adam

Not everyone is excited to have Chelsea back in Genoa City. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease a holiday wish comes true for one little boy, while his mother’s return brings some awkward conversations.

After months of being on maternity leave, Melissa Claire Egan, and Chelsea are back on the canvas just in time for the holiday festivities to kick off. Thanks to the latest preview video released by CBS, Y&R fans have been given a glimpse of what that means for some Genoa City residents.

Chelsea is back for good

In another Y&R promo video, Chelsea surprises Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) at Society by asking what she missed. The latest footage shows Chloe wondering if her best friend is back for good or just a quick visit.

Chelsea lets Chloe know she is happy to report that she’s back in Genoa City for good. Chloe, of course, is thrilled her pal is home, especially since the work at Newman Media is piling up.

Adam and Connor learn Chelsea is home

Another person over the moon that Chelsea has returned home is Connor (Judah Mackey). Chelsea surprises not only Chloe but also Adam at the penthouse.

Connor gushes over the fact this will be the “coolest Christmas ever” because his mom is finally home again. The mother and son reunion gets more sentimental when Chelsea lets Connor know seeing him is the best part of her return.

While Chloe and Connor are happy about Chelsea’s return, one person is on the fence, Adam (Mark Grossman). Who can blame him either?

Earlier this year, Chelsea did frame him for poisoning Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). Plus, she did fake her paralysis for months too.

All of that is water under the bridge for Chelsea, who wastes no time reminding Adam that they did once love each other. Chelsea then has an awkward sit-down with her ex. Adam told Chelsea he was glad to see her, and she needs to know if that means he missed her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chelsea confronts Adam regarding their romantic future together. Adam has been flirting with the idea of taking things to the next level with Sally (Courtney Hope).

Speaking of Sally, she and Chelsea also size each other up. Yes, the competition between these two scheming ladies is on and not just for Adam but for business reasons too.

