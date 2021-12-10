The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Chelsea returns, Billy’s latest scheme and Nikki meddles

Chelsea wastes no time shaking things up when she finally shows up in Genoa City. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama reveal life in Genoa City is anything but boring.

Y&R isn’t all scheming and vengeance, though! Two foes find common ground, while one woman pulls out all the stops to light her man’s spirits.

It’s a wild and crazy ride as the CBS soap opera gears up for the end of the year.

The Newman family saga continues

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) urges Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) to patch things up before the holiday season. The stubborn men won’t easily be persuaded to make amends.

Besides, Victor is focused on kicking Billy (Jason Thompson) while he’s down. The mustache receives an early Christmas present consisting of ammunition against Billy Boy. Adam (Mark Grossman) is all too happy to help his dad pour salt into Billy’s wound.

Meanwhile, Adam decides to call a truce with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) for the time being. At least two of the Newman siblings have a cease-fire.

Billy plots and Sally spies

Y&R fans know Billy is playing Adam and Victor. The Abbott heir continues to scheme to get his life back. Billy uses Sally (Courtney Hope) spying on him to his advantage, forcing Sally to cover her tracks by the end of the week.

Ashland (Richard Burgi) becomes Billy’s latest target. Billy has a dark side that Ashland will get to know very well.

It’s not all scheming for Billy. He plans a romantic thank you for Lily (Christel Khalil), who repeatedly proves her love for Billy.

Speaking of Lily, she bonds with Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) after they find they have something unexpected in common.

Chelsea stakes her claim

After months of being MIA, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) comes home and immediately stakes her claim. Chelsea corners Adam to demand to know the state of their relationship. Adam doesn’t want a romantic relationship with Chelsea, only a co-parenting one.

At last, Sally and Chelsea meet in person. It’s game on for these two. They both want Adam and to succeed at Newman Media.

Elsewhere in Genoa City, Christine (Lauralee Bell) has shocking news for Chance (Conner Floyd), who struggles to adjust to life at home. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) goes to great lengths to cheer Devon (Bryton James) up when he misses having baby Dominic around.

Plus, Noah (Rory Gibson) contemplates an offer, while Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) rethinks a recent decision.

Who’s ready for another exciting week of the hit CBS soap opera?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

