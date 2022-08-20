The Young and the Restless spoilers: Chelsea on the defense, enraged Kevin, and Victoria’s bold move

Chelsea is making waves on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease anything and everything goes on the hit CBS soap opera.

Life in Genoa City has been a roller coaster ride for some fan favorites since July sweeps.

As things begin to shift into fall to set the stage for November sweeps, a couple of stories take an intriguing twist.

Then there’s the story Y&R fans saw coming a mile away, kicking off with several lasting implications.

It’s been more of the same on the daytime drama, but thankfully new things are shaping up, giving viewers something exciting to look forward to.

The latest preview video for the soap opera shares just what those interesting moments are.

Choe puts Chelsea in the hot seat

The writers have been teasing a Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Billy (Jason Thompson) pairing for weeks. The preview video features Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) accusing Chelsea of having feelings for Billy.

In true Chelsea fashion, she’s offended by Chloe’s comments. However, Chloe won’t back down because she knows what she saw.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Billy betrays Lily (Christel Khalil) by kissing Chelsea, and someone sees them. It sounds like Chloe may have been that person as Chelsea goes on the defense, declaring, “you know what you think you saw.”

Victoria stuns Nikki, and Adam angers Kevin

Now that Chance (Conner Floyd) has put the Ashland (Robert Newman) death investigation to rest, the Newman family can breathe a little easier.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) wants to take full advantage of the weight being lifted off her shoulders. She suggests to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that they make a bold move in the preview video.

Although Nikki’s intrigued by her daughter’s words, she also needs a little bit more explanation.

Something tells us that Victoria’s bold move isn’t just about celebrating. Victoria’s been put through the wringer because of Ashland. Can she really just be A-Okay now?

Meanwhile, an angry Kevin (Greg Rikaart) pounds on Adam’s (Mark Grossman) hotel door. Kevin demands that Adam open the door. Inside, a sinister-looking Adam just stares at the door as Kevin yells and bangs on it.

There’s no question that Adam intends to get revenge on his family, especially Victor (Eric Braeden). Does the reason Kevin’s so furious with Adam have something to do with his latest revenge scheme?

Only time will tell! Be sure to tune in daily so not a moment of the excitement is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.