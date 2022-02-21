The Young and the Restless spoilers: Billy’s words leave Victoria troubled and Victor prepares Adam for war

Victoria has a lot to think about after talking to Billy. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal a storm is brewing in Genoa City, and it has nothing to do with the weather.

As February sweeps winds down, it appears the hit CBS soap opera has saved the best for last. One hot button storyline reaches a climax that will forever change The Newman family dynamic.

Victor braces Adam for chaos

The latest Y&R promo video teases that Ashland’s (Robert Newman) house of cards begins to come crashing down.

After Michael (Christian LeBlanc) gives Victor (Eric Braeden) proof Ashland has been lying, the mustache declares war on his son-in-law. Victor informs Adam (Mark Grossman) that Ashland can’t be trusted in a fit of rage.

The preview features Ashland getting drunk while Victor declares war on him. Victor clarifies to Adam that they need to protect the Newman family from Ashland.

As Adam sternly looks at his father, Victor braces his son for what’s coming next. “All h**l is about to break loose,” Victor bluntly tells Adam.

Victor Newman isn’t a man who should be crossed, and that’s exactly what Ashland did, so it’s time for him to pay. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease Victor pressures Nate (Sean Dominic) to help with the next step in his plan while Ashland works to cover his tracks.

Billy has a warning for Victoria

While her father and brother plot the demise of her husband, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) has a run-in with Billy (Jason Thompson) at Society. Billy warns Victoria that she’s headed for trouble with Ashland.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

Victoria listens as Billy spills that Ashland will hurt her like she’s never been hurt before. Now that’s saying a lot considering all of the drama and heartache Billy put her through.

Later as Ashland walks into Society, he catches his wife deep in thought with a worried look on her face.

The Young and the Restless Weekly Preview Promo - 2/21/2022

Watch this video on YouTube

The story surrounding Victor taking down Ashland remains front and center on the hit CBS soap opera. However, it’s not the only thing going on in Genoa City.

Another Y&R preview video shows that Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Jack (Peter Bergman) have a theory about who sent him the cryptic text message. Plus, Chance (Conner Floyd) and Devon (Bryton James) have an awkward chat about baby Dominic (River and Rainn Ware).

Will Victoria finally see Ashland for who he really is, or will he pull the wool over her eyes again? Will Adam step up in Victor’s quest to take down Ashland? Will Nate side with Ashland or the Newman family?

These questions and more will be answered on the daytime drama this week.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.