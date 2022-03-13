The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashland threatens Nate and Victoria confides in Nick

Nate blasts Ashland for lying about his cancer. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal truth bombs, threats, and shocking realizations are dropping all over Genoa City.

It’s a short week for the hit CBS soap opera. Due to CBS Sports coverage of the NCAA Basketball tournament, Y&R will be preempted on Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18.

With only three new episodes, the daytime drama has to pack a lot of juicy entertainment to keep fans wanting more ahead of the long weekend. Based on the promo video CBS dropped, the soap opera will succeed in leaving viewers wanting more while the show has a four-day hiatus.

Nate has a heated confrontation with Ashland

Last week, Ashland (Robert Newman) did his best to throw Nate (Sean Dominic) off the truth about his fake cancer. It turns out Ashland was not successful.

In the promo video, an angry Nate confronts Ashland, blasting him for coming up with “one big collateral lie.” After all, Ashland strategically made friends with the good doc, and Nate isn’t too happy about it.

When Nate informs Ashland that the Newmans deserve to know the truth, Ashland isn’t too happy with him. Ashland makes it pretty clear to the good doc that Nate’s next move should be carefully thought out.

It’s a threat, and Nate has no problems calling Ashland out on words. Nate should be worried, though. Ashland has already had Michael (Christian LeBlanc) taken care of for providing information to Victor. He won’t hesitate to do the same to Nate.

Victoria opens up to Nick about Ashland

The preview video also features Ashland putting Victoria (Amelia Heinle) on the spot. Ashland needs Victoria on his side. So far, she’s stuck by him and all his lies.

However, Victoria makes Ashland very nervous when she doesn’t immediately give him a response. Instead, Victoria has a chat with her brother Nick (Joshua Morrow) while he’s visiting with her. Nick listens as Victoria admits she “doesn’t know what to believe anymore.”

The Young and the Restless - Locke's Lie (Preview)

Watch this video on YouTube

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Victor puts Nick in a tough position. It sounds like Nick struggles with whether to confirm to Victoria her husband’s a liar or stick with his father’s master plan.

Will Ashland finally be exposed? Will Victoria turn her back on her husband? Will Nate come clean with Victor about what he knows?

Those questions and more will be answered during a must-see short week of the daytime drama. Y&R fans should expect a cliffhanger heading into the long weekend that will keep them guessing as to what’s coming next.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.