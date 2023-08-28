The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam pushes Nick too far

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the Newman brothers are at it again with their father’s help.

It’s the same old story with Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick (Joshua Morrow).

There’s no love lost between them, and Victor (Eric Braeden) hasn’t helped the family dynamic with his recent actions.

Victor says he wants peace, but the mustache enjoys watching his children squirm.

The latest preview video for the hit CBS soap opera teases a meeting with the Newman men gets out of control.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Let’s just say Adam goads his brother, and Nick hits his breaking point.

Adam brings out his cocky side

The fight to be CEO of Newman Media following the merger with SNA Media is on. Victor summons his sons to the ranch to chat about what’s next.

In the video, Adam is on a mission to plead his case and basically tear things down. Adam makes it clear he’s the one who deserves a seat at the head of the table, not his brother.

For his part, Nick shuts down Adam, reiterating all the pain Adam has brought to the family. Victor sits there, taking it all in with a little smirk on his face, even when things get physical between his two sons.

Nick punches Adam

After Nick says his piece, a flip of the scene returns to Adam, who seems to be egging on Nick. Adam owns his behavior and has no regrets about his actions.

In fact, Adam disses Nick by declaring you get ahead by being smug while nice guys finish last. A smirking Victor seems to agree with Adam’s words or at least enjoy the show Adam’s putting on, but Nick does not.

Nick leaps off the couch to double down on Adam’s nice guy blast and punch him in the face. The video ends there, meaning Y&R fans must keep watching to see how far this Newman brothers’ fight goes.

A previous promo video for the CBS daytime drama reveals that Sharon (Sharon Case) wants to remove Adam from the SNA business equation. Based on the latest footage, it seems Nick will likely go along with her request.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that more drama surrounds Adam coming up on the show, and boy is there ever. Sally (Courtney Hope) has a surprise for Adam, and it’s the last thing he ever expected.

Will Sally break Adam’s heart again? Will Victor name Adam or Nick, CEO of Newman Media?

Those questions and more will be answered this week on Y&R.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.