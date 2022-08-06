The Young and the Restless spoilers: Abby defends Chance and Adam gets an offer

Abby gets caught between her husband and her family. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal tension mounts, and new allies are formed on the hit CBS soap opera.

It’s more of the same on Y&R as the drama surrounding the Newman family remains front and center.

The demise of Ashland (Robert Newman) isn’t bringing the celebration that it should, thanks to the events surrounding his death.

In the newest preview video for the daytime drama, fans learn things are about to get a whole lot worse before they get better.

Plus, an unlikely offer could reignite an old, historic Genoa City.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Chance (Conner Floyd) gets a new lead in the Ashland case, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Abby caught in the middle

A tense chat with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) forces Abby (Melissa Ordway) to realize she is about to be stuck in between her husband and family.

Abby is caught off guard as she feels like Nikki wants Chance to back off the Ashland case. She’s not wrong either, as Nikki plans to go to great lengths to hide Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle).

Soon Nikki will discover that Chance isn’t the Newman family’s only problem. Sally (Courtney Hope). The fiery redhead intends to find out the truth about Ashland’s death too.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) worries about what Sally’s going to do, especially if she intends to threaten the Newmans.

This partnership just took an interesting turn. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) is working with Chance on the case, putting Chloe in a spot where Sally will likely use her and Kevin’s insight to her advantage.

Adam has a choice to make

Now that his family has once again betrayed him, Adam (Mark Grossman) finds himself at a loss for what to do next. Adam was headed to Las Vegas, but that idea seems to have subsided for now.

Lucky for Adam, he’s about to get an offer he least expected. Jack (Peter Bergman) gives Adam a pep talk reminding Adam has opportunities to prove himself.

Then the business mogul offers Adam a job at Jabot Cosmetics. Jack believes in Adam, but should Adam take him up on the offer, it could bring back the Newman/Abbott feud.

Noah (Rory Gibson) was even speaking about the historic feud with Allie (Kelsey Wang) this past week. Perhaps it was a sign the soap opera is gearing up to shake up the happy Abbott and Newman coexistence.

Oh yes, there’s a lot going down on Y&R, including the news Trevor St. John has joined the show.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.