The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Celebrating the Winters family

The Young and the Restless preview video for next week’s episodes of the CBS show celebrates the Winters family.

Oh yes, one of Genoa City’s most beloved families will be front and center. It is another nostalgic treat for fans as CBS continues with classic Y&R theme weeks.

The Winters family tree

The Winters family is the core African American family on the daytime drama. Neil (Kristoff St. John) was the patriarch of the family until he died in 2019. Malcolm (Shemar Moore) is Neil’s younger brother. The two had a loving, but turbulent relationship, mostly due to fighting over sisters Oliva (Tonya Lee Williams) and Drucilla (Victoria Rowell).

Neil and Dru were married two times. Oliva was married to Malcolm and Nate Hastings (Nathan Purdee). However, some partner swapping between Olivia, Malcolm, Dru, and Neil happened at times.

Dru and Neil are parents to Lily (Christel Khalil) and son Devon (Bryton James). It was later proved that Malcolm was Lily’s biological father as a result of a one-night-stand he had with Dru. She considered Neil her father until the day he died.

Devon is a foster child that Neil and Dru eventually adopted. Despite meeting his biological father, Tucker McCall (Stephen Nichols), as an adult, Neil will forever be Devon’s father. He continues to make sure Neil’s legacy lives on today.

Lily and Devon are both currently living in Genoa City. She has two children with ex-husband, Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard), who are young adults and not on CBS show at the moment.

What episodes are featured in The Winters Family theme week?

CBS has picked five of the best The Young and the Restless episodes to honor the Winters family.

Monday, May 18, kicks the week off with the episode that introduced fans to Neil Winters, which first aired on February 13, 1991. Tuesday, May 19, is all about meeting Neil’s brother Malcolm for the first time. The episode originally aired on May 6, 1994.

Wednesday, May 20, viewers relive the Winters family coming to Devon’s rescue in an episode that premiered on February 9, 2005. Lily is the focus on Thursday, May 21, when Neil searches for his daughter and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) in California.

The Winters family theme week ends with Neil and Dru officially adopting Devon on Friday, May 22, which first aired on December 7, 2006.

Fans are in for a real trip down memory lane, focusing on the beloved Neil Winters and his family. It will be a treat for viewers to see the extradentary talent of Kristoff St. John on screen again.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.