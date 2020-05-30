The Young and the Restless preview for next week: Abbott family epic moments

The Young and the Restless preview for next week’s episodes of the CBS show celebrate epic Abbott family moments.

CBS continues to give fans outstanding theme weeks while production is shut down. Next week is no exception, and it will have fans feeling the nostalgia of Genoa City’s most beloved family.

Celebrating the Abbott family

Two weeks ago, Y&R honored the Winters family, and now it is all about the Abbotts who have been around since 1980. The family is considered the first family of cosmetics, thanks to their company, Jabot.

The Abbott’s have had a long-standing feud with the Newman family, especially Jack (Peter Bergman) and Victor (Eric Braeden).

John (Jerry Douglas) was the patriarch of the Abbott family until he died in 2006. He has four children, Jack, Traci (Beth Maitland), Ashley (Eileen Davidson), and Billy (Jason Thompson). Jack, Billy, and Traci are still in Genoa City.

The family is beloved, but one of the reasons is because it is full of drama. Some of the most epic battles have been between members of the Abbott family. However, when the chips are down, all the Abbotts rally together.

These episodes will air for Abbott family theme week

CBS is going all the way back to 1991 to relive some of the Abbott family’s most epic moments.

It all begins on Monday, June 1, with the wedding of Traci and Brad (Don Diamont), as well as Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) and Dina (Marla Adams) plotting against Jill (Jess Walton). The episode originally aired Jan. 11, 1991.

On Tuesday, June 2, features John regaining control over Jabot, which makes Jack thrilled. Ashely and Victor make amends in an episode that dropped on September 17, 1999.

Hump day focuses on the relationship between Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Jack. On Wednesday, June 3, fans will relive Jack proposing to Phyllis, while tension mounts between Traci and Ashley. The episodes first aired on September 10, 2001.

On Thursday, June 4, Genoa City gathers to mourn John, but it is not without drama. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Michael (Christian Le Blanc) help Gloria (Judith Chapman) fight the Abbotts. The episode is from August 24, 2006.

Rounding out the week on Friday, June 5, the Abbotts are reminded of the true meaning of Christmas from an ailing Dina. Billy is keeping secrets from his family. Plus. Kyle (Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) celebrate their first and last Christmas as a married couple in an episode from December 24, 2019.

It is going to be another fabulous trip down memory lane week. Make sure to tune and relive these five classic episodes.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on NBC.