The Young and the Restless: Melissa Claire Egan welcomes son

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan has welcomed a son with her husband, Matt Katrosar.

Melissa announced she and Matt were expecting their first child in April. She has shared her pregnancy with fans via social media, including a maternity photoshoot, two baby showers, and bump updates.

The talented actress has been open about her struggle to struggle to conceive. Although their journey was far from easy, Melissa and Matt are now the proud parents of a healthy baby boy.

Matt and Melissa announced the birth of their first son via People Magazine. They spilled their baby boy came into the world on Saturday, August 21, with both mom and baby doing just fine.

“We are overjoyed to welcome Caden Robert Katrosar into the world. Everyone is healthy and doing well, we’re so grateful for all the love and well wishes along our journey to get here. We’re awestruck by this little man and can’t believe he’s ours,” the happy parents shared with the magazine.

Little Caden weighed in at 7 pounds and 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. The happy parents expressed their gratitude to all the doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles.

Melissa also cracked a joke about the dramatic on-screen births she’s had during her time on the CBS daytime drama.

“Although this is my first child in real life, I’ve had very dramatic on-screen births on The Young and the Restless. Once after falling through a lake, I delivered my son on the show in a cabin. The other time, I went into labor at my wedding and delivered a baby right there in my wedding dress. So, this was a breeze compared to that!” she expressed.

Will Melissa return to Y&R?

The Young and the Restless fans know that Chelsea is currently off-screen helping her mother right now so Melissa can take maternity leave.

Viewers don’t need to worry about Melissa’s future on the hit soap opera. She has every intention of returning to work and playing Chelsea for as long as the powers that be want her.

Proof of how beloved Melissa is at Y&R is the outpour of love following her social media post announcing baby Caden’s birth. The comments section of Melissa’s post was flooded with love, joy, and excitement for the new family.

Not only did several of her costars express their happiness for Melissa, but other soap opera stars chimed in too.

