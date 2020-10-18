The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy declares her love

The Bold and the Beautiful is ready to heat things up this week. New relationships appear to be front burner storylines while some of the other issues take a back seat.

It will be a week of new beginnings and big decisions. There will be tests for some and others will relish in the bliss they have been waiting for.

Steffy and Finn

A new doctor was teased for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) months ago. Finn (Tanner Novlan) arrived on the scene just in time to fix a broken heiress. She was hit by a car while on her motorcycle, and that wasn’t the worst of it.

Dealing with addiction was another hurdle the couple would have to face. They aren’t official, but Liam (Scott Clifton) is already protesting their relationship.

In the new The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Steffy tells Finn those three words everyone longs to hear. “I love you.” That is a powerful declaration for a couple who hasn’t known one another all that long.

Hope (Annika Noelle) is going to lay into her husband this week. His obsession with Steffy moving on with Finn has been eating away at her.

Of course, Liam should be worried about who his baby mama is dating because they share a daughter together. He has taken it too far, and now, Hope will have her say.

Other Bold and the Beautiful storylines

Another relationship that is headed for chaos is Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zoe (Kiara Barnes). He wanted things to move fast, while she is struggling to figure out if she wants to continue with him or take a shot at Zende (Delon de Metz).

Zoe has a sister arriving in town shortly as well. A brand new character added to the canvas just in time to become part of a budding love triangle. Will her sister be able to help her choose which man is in her best interest, or will she cause more chaos for Zoe?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will be back onscreen at the end of last week. There will be more talk about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) between them, which has been a huge trigger for their arguments. Will they be able to talk through their feelings, or will things be back to being on edge?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.