The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy is back and Zende rattles Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap promise more drama is ahead.

After the wedding between Shauna (Denise Richards) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) didn’t happen, there are still amends to be made.

Zende’s (Delon de Metz) arrival has stirred up quite a situation, and next week, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) won’t be the only one watching his every move.

Steffy returns

After her intervention, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) went to rehab. Next week, The Bold and the Beautiful fans will see more of her after a week of no updates.

Liam (Scott Clifton) will attempt to assert dominance where Steffy is concerned, proving that he isn’t a fan of Finn (Tanner Novlan) being in her life.

He has had reservations about him since the beginning, and the pill addict just amplified them.

Look for Hope (Annika Noelle) to be upset about Liam’s worrying over Steffy. She will confront her husband, and he will be gobsmacked over her comments.

It appears Steffy isn’t going to be too fond over Liam’s overbearing attitude, and she will put him in his place by the end of the week. Will he get the hint?

Zende rattles Forrester Creations

Seeing Zende at Forrester is going to stop everyone in their tracks. Zoe was sure surprised to see him this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

He will make it a point to question her this week about where she and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) stand. Their romance is rather new, which leads to speculation it could be rocked without much thought.

In just a few weeks, Zoe will get a sister, and she will appear in Los Angeles. This is likely prep for a love quadrangle, or at the very least, a love triangle.

On a non-romantic notion, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) will be shaking in his boots with Zende in town. His presence will bring attention, and so far, the Forrester heir has enjoyed laying low.

The pressure will be on, and viewers know that things go awry when Thomas is under pressure.

Next week is going to be one for the books on The Bold and the Beautiful. Steffy standing up to Liam and Zende making waves is just what the show needs after the most recent storylines that have aired.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.