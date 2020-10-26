The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Bridge is reunited

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week focus on Bridge. Their marriage, the “divorce,” and the news they receive.

They have been offscreen since the wedding planned by Quinn (Rena Sofer) went awry. Now, they are picking up the pieces of the last several months and plan to move forward.

Carter delivers the news

After finding out Shauna (Denise Richards) was the one who texted Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) about the divorce, not Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), things got more complicated.

Get our Bold and Beautiful newsletter!

In the preview video for this week’s The Bold and the Beautiful, it is all about Carter telling Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge that they are still married.

Their divorce didn’t go through because it was based on false representation.

Both Brooke and Ridge are happy about the news. They are legally still married and can begin to repair the pieces that were broken by things they did, things Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) did to Hope (Annika Noelle), and the games played by Shauna and Quinn.

Speaking of Quinn, she is going to ask her son-in-law for forgiveness this week. He isn’t going to take too kindly to her request, especially because it cost him months with his true love, Brooke.

Read More The Young and the Restless’ Elizabeth Hendrickson shares first photos of daughter Josephine

If Ridge isn’t going to give her a pass, Eric (John McCook) likely won’t either.

Will there be more trouble for Bridge?

After seeing Brooke and Hope discussing what is happening with Thomas last week, The Bold and the Beautiful could be foreshadowing another round of trouble for Bridge.

Last time, the two were at odds because of the way Brooke felt about Thomas. Ridge refused to believe his son had ulterior motives, yet that is exactly what was happening.

Now, Thomas is talking to a very life-like Hope doll, and things are getting incredibly weird.

With November sweeps happening in a little over a week, there is no telling where the writers will go with this.

Could another Thomas breakdown be coming? Will Brooke and Ridge go at it over his plans? How will Hope deal with everything that is happening?

Putting Bridge back together was inevitable, but ripping them apart once again is predictable. With everything happening around Brooke and Ridge, it looks like a happily ever after isn’t in the cards for them — at least not yet.

Be sure to tune in all week to see how Bridge reconciles.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.