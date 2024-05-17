The Bold and Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila and Deacon get married

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease there is reason to celebrate.

It’s wedding season, and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon (Sean Kanan) are walking down the aisle at Il Giardino.

Friday’s cliffhanger left Finn (Tanner Novlan) pondering whether he would accept the invitation to attend the nuptials alongside Hope (Annika Noelle).

Trouble has been brewing in the Sinn marriage since Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and everyone else believed she murdered Sheila.

Things have only escalated since her return from the dead, and moving forward doesn’t look good for the couple.

Here’s what to expect from The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Hope gets a warning

It’s not surprising Hope has been championing for her dad. She wants Deacon to have a redemption story, but his relationship with Sheila has made things that much more complicated.

She has grown to see the villain in a new light but is cautiously proceeding. Hope wants to support her dad, and it would make things much easier if Finn were around to do that with her.

Steffy all but screamed at her to butt out of her marriage on Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful, but the stage is set for a romance between Hope and Finn as they navigate their parents’ relationship.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have a warning for Hope as she debates whether to show up to the wedding. They want her to avoid it, especially given their history with Sheila.

However, we bet that Hope doesn’t listen anyway.

Finn and Steffy deal with issues

Their marriage is on the rocks, to put it lightly.

They disagree with how to handle Sheila, especially with Finn continuing to call her his birth mother.

Hope’s news that Deacon wants Finn at the wedding won’t sit well with Steffy. She already told him to choose, and he chose their family.

Something about his connection to Sheila won’t stop nagging at him, and it’s negatively affecting their marriage.

Steffy won’t understand his decision to attend the wedding, much less with Hope. The women will likely reignite their feud, and we may also see the two swap men again. This time, Liam (Scott Clifton) won’t be the only one the legacy women fight over.

