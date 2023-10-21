Jackee Harry, William deVry, and more soap stars in Lifetime Christmas movies: Here’s when to tune in

It’s a Wonderful Lifetime kicks off soon, and soap fans will recognize some of the faces celebrating the holiday season.

This week, Lifetime finally revealed the schedule for the new films debuting in 2023.

While Hallmark and Great American Family are beginning their Christmas movie schedule in October, Lifetime is waiting until mid-November to kick off its annual event.

Days of our Lives star Jackee Harry (Paulina) and General Hospital alum William deVry (ex-Julian) are a couple of soap stars headed to the Lifetime airwaves for Christmas.

The network has also announced an ode to the world of soaps in the 80s with a star-studded cast filled with some legendary actresses.

Let’s take a look at all the soap stars involved in It’s a Wonderful Lifetime.

General Hospital alum William deVry in Christmas at the Chalet

William stars with Desperate Housewives alum Teri Hatcher in Christmas at the Chalet.

The movie features an ex-TV host played by Teri, who agrees to work in a chalet to avoid spending too much time with her son, ex-husband, and his new girlfriend during Christmas. It’s all documented to spark a new chapter for the ex-TV host.

Christmas at the Chalet premieres on Saturday, November 25, at 8/7c on Lifetime.

Days of our Lives star Jackee Harry in A Christmas Intern

Jackee stars alongside Ciarra Carter and Vivica A. Fox in the Lifetime movie, A Christmas Intern. The Days of our Lives star plays Cecilia, a woman who realizes retirement isn’t all that great.

With the holidays approaching, Ceilia decides to become an intern at her daughter’s start-up company to spend more time with her. They must learn to navigate their relationship to enjoy the magical time of year.

A Christmas Intern premieres on Saturday, December 16 at 10/9c on Lifetime.

The Young and the Restless alum Max Ehrich in A Cowboy Christmas Romance

Max Elrich (ex-Fen) is part of the ensemble film led by One Tree Hill alum Jana Kramer. The film also stars Dawn’s Creek alum Mary-Margaret Humes and the former The Bachelor star Cassie Randolph.

A week before Christmas, a real estate mogul is forced to go back to her hometown, a place she never wanted to return. She must try to convince a horse rancher to sell his family’s land as she also deals with her broken relationship with her father and brothers.

A Cowboy Christmas Romance premieres on Saturday, December 9 at 9/8c on Lifetime.

Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas

In what is probably the most anticipated Lifetime movie of the Christmas season, Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas reunites several iconic actresses from the 80s.

Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills, and Nicollette Sheridan play five soap opera stars, reunited to shoot a final Christmas episode of their show. They must put aside their old rivalries and diva behavior, which leads to love and making new memories.

Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas premieres on Saturday, December 2 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Hallmark has several soap stars in their holiday lineup, including Days of our Lives alum Chandler Massey (ex-Will).

Are you excited about It’s A Wonderful Lifetime?