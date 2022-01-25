A new Phyllis storyline has Y&R fans worried Michelle Stafford is exiting the soap opera. Pic credit: CBS

Is Phyllis leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s that question Y&R fans are asking after a new storyline has Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) contemplating a move to Italy.

It’s hard to imagine Genoa City without Phyllis. The character has been part of the CBS daytime drama since 1994, when Michelle debuted in the role. Phyllis has been wreaking havoc and making enemies since she arrived in town.

Phyllis has carved out her place on the hit soap opera, whether you love her or hate her. So, is the character really leaving after all these years?

Is Phyllis leaving The Young and the Restless?

Life hasn’t been easy for Phyllis lately. The fiery redhead has been pretty sad and lonely since her split from Nick (Joshua Morrow).

As Phyllis, herself said, she doesn’t have too many friends in Genoa City. Amanda (Mishael Morgan), Michael (Christian LeBlanc), and Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) are pretty much her only comrades in town. Yes, she has Nick and Jack (Peter Bergman), but she has a lot of baggage with them.

Since her children, Summer (Hunter King) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei), are no longer in town, there’s not anything keeping her there. Well, other than her feelings for Jack.

The writers have created a life-changing decision for Phyllis, but that doesn’t mean she is leaving. All signs point to this dilemma being what finally gets Jack and Phyllis to give romance another chance. After all, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Jack returns this week.

Why would the writers have spent months teasing a Phack reunion only to have Phyllis leave town? That wouldn’t make any sense unless Michelle has decided to exit the show.

Is Michelle Stafford leaving Y&R?

Michelle originated the role of Phyllis in 1994. The actress has left the role of Phyllis twice. Once in 1997, with Sandra Nelson stepping into the role.

In 2000, Michelle returned but exited again in 2013 to originate the role of Nina Reeves on General Hospital. Gina Tognoni took over the role of Phyllis in 2014 but was ousted when Michelle chose to come back to Y&R in 2019.

There is always the chance Michelle is looking to leave the show. However, she has not said anything publicly. Instead, Michelle has been actively posting about her The Young and the Restless family. She has given fans some fun behind-the-scenes footage lately.

So, to recap, it doesn’t appear that Phyllis is leaving Y&R, nor is her portrayer, Michelle Stafford.

Then again, it’s a soap opera, and anything is possible, especially when it comes to casting changes. Look what just happened with Richard Burgi, who plays Ashland Locke.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.